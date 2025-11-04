Where can you watch all episodes of Great British Bake-off

Who is the favourite to win Bake Off? Latest odds before series 16 final

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 16:25 GMT

Bake Off is nearing an end - but who is the favourite to take home the prize? 👑🍰📺

In just a few hours the 16th winner of The Great British Bake Off will be named. One of the finalists is the clear runaway favourite and fans would be ‘flabbergasted’ if they weren’t the winner.

Just three bakers are left in the competition after nine weeks of tough challenges and hard decisions for the judges. But Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith still have one left to make - who should win.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for the series 16 final of The Great British Bake Off. See here for more information and details on how to watch it.

But who is the frontrunner to take home the crown this evening? Gambling.com has named the favourite, with just a few hours to go before the final begins.

See what challenges are waiting for the Bake Off finalists tonight - including the ‘largest ever’ cake. Remind yourself of every baker who has been eliminated from the show so far.

Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2.

1. Hassan - eliminated

Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Photo Sales
Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week.

2. Leighton - eliminated

Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Photo Sales
Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week.

3. Pui Man - eliminated

Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Photo Sales
Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. However, her time in the GBBO tent came to a premature end in Back-to-School week. She was eliminated in week four.

4. Jessika - eliminated

Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. However, her time in the GBBO tent came to a premature end in Back-to-School week. She was eliminated in week four. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVGreat British Bake OffChannel 4
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice