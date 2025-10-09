Joe Wilkinson is part of the line-up for Celebrity Traitors 📺

Joe Wilkinson is one of the stars of Celebrity Traitors.

He is a popular comedian with plenty of roles over the years.

But where have you seen Joe Wilkinson before?

A beloved comedian is bringing his unique set of talents to the Traitors Castle. Joe Wilkinson is among the 18 stars who have signed up for Celebrity Traitors.

He joins a line-up including fellow comedians Alan Carr and Lucy Beaumont. The BBC spin-off has also signed up the likes of Stephen Fry, Tom Daley, and Celia Imrie.

Who is Joe Wilkinson on Celebrity Traitors?

One of the celebs that hosts Claudia was most excited for is comedian Joe Wilkinson. He has been on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, LOL: Last One Laughing, and Netflix's Afterlife.

The star that host Claudia was most excited to meet was Joe Wilkinson, she explained that she had to stop herself from asking for his autograph as her family are big fans. He is a beloved comedian with plenty of roles over the years.

He has been on comedy series like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and LOL: Last One Laughing earlier this year. Joe had a key role in Ricky Gervais’ Netflix hit After Life as Pat (the postman).

Discussing which role he would like in The Traitors Castle, Joe said: “When the show was first out, I always said I wanted to be a Faithful because I thought it would be too stressful to be a Traitor. Now I’m here I’m kind of thinking ‘in for a penny’.

“So, I don't know and I think I'll only know how I’ll feel if I get the tap on my shoulder or not. I think a bit of all of us will be like that’s a blessed relief if we’re not chosen. That said, I would like to see the turret.”

He added: “I'll be there every day. I'll be punctual. I'll be washed and have cleaned my teeth. Anything else, I don't know. I think that's reasonable; clean. That’s all I can guarantee.

“I haven't got a plan. No, I don't think I've got the brain for it.”

