Find the Christmas number one from your birth year - full list of every UK official Christmas number one since records began in 1952.

A Christmas playlist can be perfect to listen to while cooking, wrapping Christmas presents or to simply get us in the festive spirit.

Here we detail the UK’s favourite Christmas songs, the contenders for Christmas number one 2024 and every official Christmas number one since records began - for any last minute additions to your festive playlist.

What is the UK’s favourite Christmas song?

Fairytale of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl has been crowned the UK's favourite Christmas song of 2024, according to research conducted by PPL PRS.

The survey looked at which festive hits lift Brits’ spirits at Christmas time, and it was found that one in six Brits were partial to The Pogues' iconic Christmas tune. This was closely followed by Last Christmas by Wham! and All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.

Who are the contenders for Christmas number one 2024?

Last year, Wham! claimed the Christmas number one spot with Last Christmas - 39 years after the song's initial release.

The winner of this year's official Christmas number one will be announced live on BBC Radio 1's The Official Chart on December 28.

Ed Sheeran has released a new song called Under the Tree which is in with a chance of claiming the title. Perrie Edwards' song Christmas Magic could also claim the number one spot, with Kelly Clarkson’s new release You for Christmas also a contender.

Every official Christmas number one

1952 Here In My Heart Al Martino

1953 Answer Me Frankie Laine

1954 Let's Have Another Party Winifred Atwell

1955 Christmas Alphabet Dickie Valentine

1956 Just Walkin' in the Rain Johnnie Ray

1957 Mary's Boy Child Harry Belafonte

1958 It's Only Make Believe Conway Twitty

1959 What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For? Emile Ford and The Checkmates

1960 I Love You Cliff Richard and The Shadows

1961 Moon River Danny Williams

1962 Return to Sender Elvis Presley

1963 I want to Hold Your Hand The Beatles

1964 I Feel Fine The Beatles

1965 Day Tripper / We Can Work It Out The Beatles

1966 Green Green Grass of Home Tom Jones

1967 Hello, Goodbye The Beatles

1968 Lily the Pink The Scaffold

1970 I Hear You Knocking Dave Edmunds

1971 Ernie (The Fastest Milkman In The West) Benny Hill

1972 Long Haired Lover From Liverpool Jimmy Osmond

1973 Merry Xmas Everybody Slade

1974 Lonely This Christmas Mud

1975 Bohemian Rhapsody Queen

1976 When a Child Is Born (Soleado) Johnny Mathis

1977 Mull of Kintyre / Girls' School Wings

1978 Mary's Boy Child / Oh My Lord Boney M

1979 Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 Pink Floyd

1980 There's No One Quite Like Grandma St Winifred's School Choir

1981 Don't You Want Me The Human League

1982 Save Your Love Renée and Renato

1983 Only You The Flying Pickets

1984 Do They Know It's Christmas? Band Aid

1985 Merry Christmas Everyone Shakin' Stevens

1986 Reet Petite Jackie Wilson

1987 Always on My Mind Pet Shop Boys

1988 Mistletoe and Wine Cliff Richard

1989 Do They Know It's Christmas? Band Aid II

1990 Saviour's Day Cliff Richard

1991 Bohemian Rhapsody / These Are the Days of Our Lives Queen

1992 I Will Always Love You Whitney Houston

1993 Mr Blobby Mr Blobby

1994 Stay Another Day East 17

1995 Earth Song Michael Jackson

1996 2 Become 1 Spice Girls

1997 Too Much Spice Girls

1998 Goodbye Spice Girls

1999 I Have a Dream / Seasons In the Sun Westlife

2000 Can We Fix It? Bob the Builder

2001 Somethin' Stupid Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman

2002 Sound of the Underground Girls Aloud

2003 Mad World Michael Andrews and Gary Jules

2004 Do They Know It's Christmas? Band Aid 20

2005 That's My Goal Shayne Ward

2006 A Moment Like This Leona Lewis

2007 When You Believe Leon Jackson

2008 Hallelujah Alexandra Burke

2009 Killing in the Name Rage Against the Machine

2010 When We Collide Matt Cardle

2011 Wherever You Are Military Wives with Gareth Malone

2012 He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother The Justice Collective

2013 Skyscraper Sam Bailey

2014 Something I Need Ben Haenow

2015 A Bridge Over You The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir

2016 Rockabye Clean Bandit

2017 Perfect Ed Sheeran

2018 We Built This City LadBaby

2019 I Love Sausage Rolls LadBaby

2020 Don't Stop Me Eatin' LadBaby

2021 Sausage Rolls for Everyone Ladbaby ft. Ed Sheeran and Elton John

2022 Food Aid LadBaby

2023 Last Christmas Wham!