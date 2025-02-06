Why isn’t Coronation Street on TV tonight? ITV schedule change explained
- Coronation Street has been moved around due to football this week.
- Soap fans are facing a long wait before the next trip to Weatherfield.
- Both FA Cup and Carabao Cup action has caused a rejig to the ITV schedule.
Soap fans are being warned of a shake-up to the TV schedule this week - with Coronation Street set to be affected. The ITV icon has once again been moved around because of football.
The usual end of week trip to Weatherfield has been scrapped as the FA Cup is set to return, causing disruptions to the usual schedule. It follows on from the rugby bumping it last week as well.
ITV is also plotting a major shake-up to its soap plans with both Corrie and Emmerdale set to be affected next year. Find out more here.
Why isn’t Coronation Street on TV tonight?
Once again live sport has caused ITV to massively rejig its TV schedule - and it is Corrie that has been moved around. There is football on the channel on both Thursday (February 6) and Friday (February 7) - first with the Carabao Cup and then the FA Cup fourth round.
Corrie airs three hour-long episodes a week, although that will change in 2026. Due to the live football being on, the soap was moved around and broadcast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week (February 3 - 5).
So if you are expecting to tune in and find a new episode of Coronation Street on either Thursday or Friday, you will be out of luck.
When is the next episode of Coronation Street?
The soap will return for a brand new episode on Monday (February 10). So you will have a bit of a wait to get the next instalment.
After the dramatic fire this week, the fall out will continue in the forthcoming episodes. The synopsis, via Radio Times, reads: “Shona is horrified by Kevin's CCTV footage, Kit interrogates Leanne, Mason's funeral takes place, and Rob and Mandy put their plan into action. Abi describes her distressing visions to Dr Gaddas, and Nick apologises to David for suspecting him of arson.”
