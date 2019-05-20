BBC Scarborough: here's where crew and cast will be filming this week

Filming for the new BBC One sitcom 'Scarborough' will continue this week.

After a first few days of filming on the seafront, including at the town's newly-revamped Luna Park, the crew and cast are ready for a second round.

Today they will gather on Quay Street while tomorrow they will return to Sandside.

The new comedy, which features comedian Jason Manford and Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, is written and directed by Derren Litten, the award-winning creator of Benidorm.

Mike (Jason) and Karen (Catherine) are nearly-40-somethings that are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split.

The pair were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home.

Now in his late 30’s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him – he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.

