Last acts this summer at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Lewis Capaldi and Queen Machine

This weekend will see the final two acts of the season take to the stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

On Friday evening Lewis Capaldi returns to the venue for a sold out show, having made is OAT debut in July.

Queen Machine Symphonic featuring Kerry Ellis.

Then Saturday night will see Queen Machine Symphonic featuring Kerry Ellis make their UK touring debut.

Chart topper Lewis Capaldi has gone from strength to strength in the past year, most recently supporting Ed Sheeran in front of an 80,000-strong crowd in Leeds' Roundhay Park earlier this month.

The 22-year-old singer songwriter scored his first UK number one single with Someone You Loved in March which stayed at the top of the charts for seven consecutive weeks.

The single currently sits at number 11 in the US Billboard charts and looks set to break into the top 10.

His eagerly awaited debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was released on May 17, becoming the fastest-selling album of the year and also outselling all of the top 10 combined in the UK and Ireland.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, with his debut release ‘Bruises’, Lewis has sold out three back-to-back headline tours.

Known as much for his melancholy music as his comedic stage persona, the young Scot delighted fans when he played in Scarborough earlier this summer.

Queen Machine are the go-to tribute band for the Official International Queen Fan Club and are one of the most popular bands in their native Denmark and the neighbouring Scandinavian countries where they repeatedly sell out shows.

Joining them will be the UK’s leading lady of musical theatre Kerry Ellis, who originated the role of Meat, in Queen musical We Will Rock You and has since forged a long-standing friendship with Queen guitarist Brian May, who describes the stage star as having “Britain’s most beautiful voice”.

He produced her debut album Anthems, and they jointly released the follow up Golden Days in 2017, as well as extensively touring the UK and Europe together.

Conducting the tour will be Matthew Freeman, a platinum and gold disc award-winning conductor and arranger.

He originally reworked the music of Queen for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2014 and conducted their Symphonic Queen concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in 2014 and 2017. The Symphonic Queen album was released in 2016.

Bjarke Baisner fronts Queen Machine, sounding and looking like a young Freddie Mercury, joined by Peter Møller Jeppesen on guitar, Henrik Østergaard on keys, Jens Lunde on bass and Paolo Romano Torquati on drums.