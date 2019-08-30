Lewis Capaldi: Everything you need to know ahead of his show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The pneultimate show this summer at the Open Air Theatre takes place tonight - here's everything you need to know.

Who's playing?

Lewis Capaldi performing at the Open Air Theatre earlier this summer. PIC: Cuffe and Taylor

Lewis Capaldi with support from Seafret, Lewis Watson and Charlotte.

Chart topper Lewis Capaldi has gone from strength to strength in the past year, most recently supporting Ed Sheeran in front of an 80,000-strong crowd in Leeds' Roundhay Park earlier this month and drawing a huge crowd for his debut Glastonbury performance in June.

The 22-year-old singer songwriter scored his first UK number one single with Someone You Loved in March which stayed at the top of the charts for seven consecutive weeks.

The single currently sits at number 11 in the US Billboard charts and looks set to break into the top 10.

A new video for the single was released yesterday evening.

His debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was released on May 17, becoming the fastest-selling album of the year and outselling all of the top 10 combined in the UK and Ireland.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, with his debut release Bruises, Lewis has sold out three back-to-back headline tours.

Known as much for his melancholy music as his comedic stage persona (he took to the stage at Glastonbury in Oasis-style garb after Noel Gallagher insulted him), the young Scot delighted fans when he played in Scarborough earlier this summer and will no doubt bring s sense of fun and frivolity to tonight's proceedings.

What time should I get there?

Gates open at 6pm, Set times are not yet released but the first support act should start around 7 and Lewis is expected to take to the stage between 9 and 9.30pm.

Is it sold out?

Yes this gig is completely sold out.

What to expect?

Peter Taylor, director of promoter Cuffe and Taylor has said: “Lewis Capaldi is fast becoming one of the most critically acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation and we are delighted he is coming to Scarborough OAT this summer.

"Lewis’ debut album is going to be one of the records of the year and so we cannot wait to welcome him here.

"I am sure music fans will be beating a path to the Yorkshire coast in their droves for what promises to be an unmissable show."

Where can I park ?

These Scarborough Council car parks are free from 6pm to 9am: Northstead Lower, Northstead Upper, Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills, Victoria Park.

There is also additional parking on Marine Drive and William Street.

Parking is suspended on the main road directly in front of the Open Air Theatre (A165 Burniston Road) on event nights. Drivers who are dropping off/ picking up passengers on event nights are asked to do so on Royal Albert Drive.

Where to grab a bite to eat before the show?

You can't take your own food and drink into the theatre, but there are catering outlets inside. Outside, there are pubs, restaurants and cafes in the North Bay area including at The Sands, at Northstead, and on North Marine Road and Columbus Ravine.

Other items you can't take in include umbrellas, laser pointers, fireworks and cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3”.