Grantchester new cast: who is new lead on ITV show - and where have you seen him before?
- Grantchester is getting a new lead actor this week.
- Rishi Nair is replacing Tom Brittney following his departure from ITV show.
- Reverend Alphy Kotteram is arriving in the titular village tonight.
Grantchester fans are in for a major shake-up tonight (January 22) as a new lead actor arrives to take over. The ITV series waved goodbye to long-time star Tom Brittney last week, who has explained his reasons for departing.
A new reverend is arriving in the titular village and will be teaming up with DI Geordie Keating. Rishi Nair will make his debut in just a few hours time.
Regular TV viewers may recognise the actor - but may not be sure where they know him from. Here’s all you need to know:
Who is the new Grantchester lead actor?
Following the departure of Tom Brittney last week (January 15), the ITV show will be getting a new lead actor to take over in Grantchester. Will Davenport and Bonnie Davenport (played by Charlotte Ritchie) left and Rishi Nair will take over as Reverend Alphy Kotteram.
His first episode will air tonight (Wednesday January 22) on ITV1. Rishi will continue through the rest of the season and into series 10 - which has already been announced.
Where have you seen Rishi Nair before?
Grantchester is not Rishi Nair’s first major TV role, in fact viewers may recognise him from his time on Hollyoaks. He played Sami Maalik on the soap from 2017 to 2021.
For frequenters of ITVX, you may also recognise Rishi from the show Count Abdulla. He played Maajid in the horror-comedy streaming series - which eventually arrived on ITV2 in 2024.
He has also had smaller roles on BBC shows New Tricks and Silent Witness. He also had a role in the film Brian and Charles in 2022.
What did you think of Tom Brittney’s departure from Grantchester - was it well handled? Let me know by email: [email protected].
