Kendrick Lamar and SZA to bring the Grand National tour to the UK in 2025.

Kendrick Lamar has announced a four-date tour of the UK in July 2025.

The Not Like Us singer is performing in Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and London alongside SZA.

Here’s when the shows are taking place and how to secure your tickets before it’s too late.

After wowing audiences during his performance at the Super Bowl half-time show this weekend, Kendrick Lamar is set to wow live audiences in the UK this year.

As announced by Live Nation earlier this afternoon, Kendrick is bringing his Grand National tour to Europe, with four dates set to take place in the UK throughout July, with shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and London (and a Wireless Festival shaped hole between shows.)

Kendrick Lamar is set to perform four shows in the UK in 2025. | Getty Images

Lamar is supported for all shows by another GRAMMY-award winner, SZA, who second studio album , SOS, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featuring hit singles like Kill Bill and Snooze. SZA has collaborated with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd.

But more importantly than that - where is Kendrick performing and when can you get tickets?

Where is Kendrick Lamar touring in the UK in 2025?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to perform at the following locations in the UK on the following dates:

July 8 2025 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

July 10 2025 - Villa Park, Birmingham

July 19 2025 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

July 22 2025 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

July 23 2025 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

When can I get tickets to see Kendrick Lamar on his UK tour in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority will be able to pick up tickets to see Kendrick Lamar and SZA from February 12 2025 at 10am, with venue, Gigs in Scotland, Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales occurring on February 13 2025 from 10am.

General ticket sales

The great race for general ticket sales will then take place from 9am on February 14 2025 through Ticketmaster.

