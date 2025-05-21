Lilo and Stitch is coming to cinemas - but when will be out on Disney Plus? 👽

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney’s latest remake is the 2000s classic Lilo and Stitch.

It is finally about to arrive in cinemas.

But when will you be able to watch the film at home?

Disney fans favourite blue gremlin has returned to the big screen in the remake of Lilo and Stitch. It is the latest live-action reimagining of a classic animated film - and follows Snow White earlier in the year.

Set in Hawaii, the film follows the arrival of an escaped alien experiment on Earth and the chaos that ensues. It is a remake of the 2002 movie of the same name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film is about to release in cinemas in the UK today (May 21) but you may be wondering when you can watch it on streaming at home? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Lilo and Stitch (2025) out on Disney Plus?

Lilo and Stitch 2025 | Disney Plus

The latest live action remake - following the likes of Snow White, Lion King and Beauty and the Beast - is set to arrive in cinemas from May 21. During the pandemic, Disney also released its movies on streaming for an extra cost.

However as the world has opened up in the years since, Disney has stopped doing simultaneous releases in cinema and at home. Lilo and Stitch (2025) will come to Disney Plus later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the original film, its sequel and the spin-offs are available to watch on the streaming platform right now. It includes Lilo and Stitch (2002), Stitch! The Movie and Lilo and Stitch: The Series.

When will Lilo and Stitch (2025) be out on Disney Plus?

Disney has not yet set a date for when its latest live action remake will be released on streaming. It tends not to announce this until much closer to the time.

During the Pandemic, Disney used to be fairly quick with the turnaround from the big to small screen. Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas.

But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window. Moana 2 sailed into cinemas in November last year and did not arrive on Disney Plus until March of this year, for example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So if you are waiting to watch Lilo and Stitch (2025) at home, you will likely be looking at a release date in the back-half of the year. We will keep you updated in the coming months, so make sure to check back!

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.