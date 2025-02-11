The singer will perform alongside original band members Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty 🎵🎫🎤

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iconic singer Patti Smith is set to return to the UK in 2025.

The hallowed musician is set to perform her 1975 classic, Horses, in full for audiences in attendance for two nights only.

Here’s how you can get tickets for the shows and why Horses is considered an important album in history.

The iconic stylings of one of the world’s greatest singers is set to grace UK stages for two dates only in 2025, with the incomparable Patti Smith set to perform Horses in full.

The singer-songwriter will honour the iconic Horses album with her band, featuring original members Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty, alongside long-time collaborator Tony Shanahan on keyboards and bass. Guitarist Jackson Smith will also join the line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patti Smith will be performing her iconic 1975 album, Horses, in full across two nights in the UK in 2025. | Getty Images

Seven European cities will host these special Horses performances, including London, Dublin, Madrid, Bergamo, Brussels, Oslo, and Paris.

Patti Smith last performed in the UK only as recently as September 2024, when she thrilled audiences at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London (according to Setlist.FM)

When is Patti Smith performing in the UK in 2025?

Patti Smith will be performing Horses at the following venues on the following dates:

October 12 2025 - The Palladium, London

October 13 2025 - The Palladium, London

Where can I get tickets to see Patti Smith performing in the UK in 2025?

Tickets to see Patti Smith are set to go on sale on February 14 2025 from 9am on See Tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the importance of Patti Smith’s album, Horses?

Patti Smith’s Horses is one of the most influential albums in rock history, often credited with shaping the punk movement and redefining the role of women in rock music. It was one of the first records to fuse rock with poetry, raw energy, and a DIY spirit, laying the groundwork for the punk explosion that followed.

Smith challenged conventions with her androgynous style, intellectual lyrics, and fearless stage presence, proving that women could be just as rebellious and poetic as their male counterparts in rock.

Artists from R.E.M. to PJ Harvey to U2 have cited Horses as a major influence. Its mix of punk, spoken word, and avant-garde rock changed the landscape of music.

Produced by John Cale of The Velvet Underground, Horses remains a landmark album that continues to inspire musicians, poets, and rebels alike.

Looking to find out what UK festivals are taking place in 2025 and who has been announced so far? Why not take a look at our guide to the UK festival season this year?