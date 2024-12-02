You are free to stream Christmas songs on Spotify guilt-free 😅

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotify Wrapped is ‘coming soon’ but are your habits still being tracked?

The streaming giant is tight-lipped about its annual round-up.

Fans can expect it to arrive in the near future.

The first doors on the advent calendar have been opened and your halls might already be decked. You may feel the urge to fire up the Christmas playlists and queue up Mariah, Michael and all the festive favourites.

But, could that have an impact on your Spotify Wrapped when it arrives in the near future. An exact date for the release of the popular annual round-up has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Spotify has teased that Wrapped is “coming soon”. We have analysed past release dates and found the streaming giant’s favourite day of the week to release its round-ups - hinting at a potential release date.

Does Spotify Wrapped still track in December?

Spotify Wrapped will appear on the home page of your app. Image: Spotify | Spotify

The streaming giant has yet to release its annual music round-ups for 2024. So you are still waiting to discover your top artists and songs for this year - for a few more days at least.

However, as it has yet to arrive, you might be wondering if Spotify Wrapped is still tracking your listening habits in December. Thankfully, you are in the clear - so listen to those festive tunes to your hearts content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spotify Wrapped’s tracking period is from January to some time in November. It has long been assumed that the counting ended after Halloween, but the streamer has confirmed that is not the case.

But unlike Santa Claus, your Wrapped doesn’t see what you are up to in December. Which is a massive relief, since you don’t want to find yourself with All I Want For Christmas Is You at the top of your songs for 2024 - or 2025.

When will Spotify Wrapped be released?

A release date has not yet been announced. However last week, Spotify teased that Wrapped is “coming soon”.

Last year, Spotify Wrapped released on Wednesday November 29 - but for this year, they have pushed back the launch to December. Find out which is Spotify’s favourite day of the week to release the annual round-up here.

Who do you think will top the Spotify Wrapped charts? Share your thoughts and predictions by emailing me: [email protected].