Back by popular demand: Bridlington's Sewerby Hall to host special wildlife photography experience days in 2024
The wildlife photography days, which sold out fast in 2023, will run alongside the hugely popular Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. This is on loan from the Natural History Museum and will return to Sewerby Hall this year with a new selection of photographs.
The full day experiences will include a private viewing of the exhibition led by Mr Race, who will talk participants through the stunning photographs.
This will be followed by a workshop and the opportunity to view some of his award-winning work. After lunch, the day continues at the RSPB Bempton Cliffs for some hands-on tuition and experience.
Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s great that we have again been able to team up with Steve Race to run these very popular photography days.
"They add a wonderful extra element to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition programme, and I can’t wait for another hugely successful summer at Sewerby Hall!”
On three Saturdays- May 18, June 15 and July 6 - participants have a fantastic opportunity to be part of a small exclusive group, led by a local award-winning professional wildlife photographer.
Mr Race, who is based in Scarborough, has been a keen naturalist and photographer for over 30 years. He has lived on the Yorkshire coast all of his life and believes there is no better place for variety of habitats and amazing wildlife.
Mr Race said: "It’s great to see that the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition is coming back to Sewerby Hall and Gardens for a third consecutive year. After the fantastic success and attendances for our Wildlife Photographer Experiences last year, I am delighted to say that we will be delivering these events again in 2024 to run alongside the exhibition.
“I am excited to have the opportunity again to run these events at Sewerby Hall and Gardens and RSPB Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve and Iook forward to meeting new and past participants across the three events".
Visit https://www.bridspa.com/whats-on/events/?entry=465203#buy-tickets for more information.