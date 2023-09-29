News you can trust since 1882
Only 30 early bird tickets are left for Bridlington's This Feeling By The Sea 2024- Here is how to get them

Only 30 early bird tickets are left for the exceptionally popular music festival This Feeling By The Sea.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:35 BST
Organisers for the festival promise that the event will be even bigger and better next year.Tickets are on sale now and people can secure their tickets at an early bird price before the general sale tickets are released and the price increases when the lineup is announced.

With only 30 tickets early bird tickets left, those interested need to act fast to secure a ticket.

This summer was the first This Feeling By The Sea event, which proved to be a massive hit with listeners on the coast, and plans for the 2024 festival are already underway.

This Feeling By The Sea is coming back to Bridlington Spa in 2024, and early bird tickets are now available.
    Here are some fantastic photos from this years festival.

    The festival is known to highlight rising stars from the This Feeling record label, who teamed up with Bridlington Spa to launch this new indoor festival.

    This year's lineup featured headliners Red Rum Club, The Lathems, The K’s, local heroes The Feens, Rosellas, Spangled and Komparrison.

    This Feeling By The Sea 2024 is set to take place on Friday August 6 - Saturday August 7 next year.

    Visit https://www.bridspa.com/buy-tickets/?id=820402&&dm_i=3MVN,1L5RV,8J1V74,5Z6E3,1#buy-tickets to access the early bird tickets.

