Bridlington library to host 'A Golden night of Musicals' thanks to Arts Council England

This autumn, East Riding Libraries will be hosting events by ArtERY Live, thanks to funding from Arts Council England.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
ArtERY Live bring the best in live performance, including dance, drama, music, and poetry into the East Riding every year and are returning to East Riding Libraries with events in October.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said : “These events will be great fun across a range of venues in the East Riding, and demonstrate again that libraries are so much more than books! It’s great news that this extra funding from Arts Council England is enabling us to work again with ArtERY Live and bring a variety of events to the East Riding.”

Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall to host new Canine Carnival event this month
One such event in Bridlington is ‘A Golden Night of Musicals’, taking place on October 20 at 7pm:

    Join four West End performers for an evening of songs, as they sing their way through the ‘Golden Age of Musical Theatre’. With performers from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Only Fools and Horses, and award winning barbershop quartet ‘Tagline’.

    Visitors can enjoy stunning ballads and toe-tapping favourites from shows including: The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Carousel, Guys & Dolls and more.

    The show promises to cover the best of musical theatre history, in glorious four part harmony.

    Tickets for all events are available now at: https://www.bridspa.com/whats-on-venues/ go to 'libraries events'

    Tickets can also be booked on 01482 392699. Tickets may also be available at the performance venue – contact the venues direct for more information.

