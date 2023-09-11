ArtERY Live bring the best in live performance, including dance, drama, music, and poetry into the East Riding every year.

ArtERY Live bring the best in live performance, including dance, drama, music, and poetry into the East Riding every year and are returning to East Riding Libraries with events in October.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said : “These events will be great fun across a range of venues in the East Riding, and demonstrate again that libraries are so much more than books! It’s great news that this extra funding from Arts Council England is enabling us to work again with ArtERY Live and bring a variety of events to the East Riding.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One such event in Bridlington is ‘A Golden Night of Musicals’, taking place on October 20 at 7pm:

Most Popular

Join four West End performers for an evening of songs, as they sing their way through the ‘Golden Age of Musical Theatre’. With performers from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Only Fools and Horses, and award winning barbershop quartet ‘Tagline’.

Visitors can enjoy stunning ballads and toe-tapping favourites from shows including: The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Carousel, Guys & Dolls and more.

The show promises to cover the best of musical theatre history, in glorious four part harmony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for all events are available now at: https://www.bridspa.com/whats-on-venues/ go to 'libraries events'