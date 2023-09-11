Daisy the labrador with Sharron Wilson, events and activities officer, on one of the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition pieces at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, ready for the Canine Carnival.

The Canine Carnival will be hosted in partnership with, and in aid of, Jerry Green Dog Rescue, who for over 60 years have rescued, cared for and rehomed over 40,000 dogs in need of a second chance. The event will help to raise vital funds for them.

The event will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm and promises to bring plenty of entertainment for the whole family, including a Fun Dog show with rosettes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in show classes for:

Prettiest Eyes

Daisy the labrador and Milly the terrier, looking forward to the upcoming event.

Cutest Puppy

Waggiest Tail

Best Rescue

Best Friend (Child Handler)

Loveliest Lady

Handsome Chap

And a prize for:

Best in Show.

Entry to each show category will be at the event and the fee will be £3, in aid of Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

There will also be a class for dogs to become ‘The Dog of Sewerby Hall 2023’ and pick up a trophy donated by the event sponsor, Oh So Precious Pet Keepsakes.

The event field will be packed with a show and demo ring, chill out zone, agility area, the Oh So Precious competition marquee, lots of stalls selling treats along with food vendors and coffee stops.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall, said: “There will be a great deal to enjoy: competitions to enter, talks to listen to, demonstrations to watch, have a go dog agility, scent work and ball pools, man trailing sessions and demonstrations from Paws 4 Trailing.

“Add to that Dog Tales – story time with Bridlington Library, a dog ‘catwalk’ to enter dogs in the Oh My Dog of Beverley fashion show, veterinary advice from Aldgate Veterinary Practice, face painting to look like your dog, and with such a stunning location every dog will want a photo, at the dog selfie area!

“This day promises to be a great day out for all the family, including their four legged friends.”

Dogs can attend for free, however standard admission charges apply for humans.

Sunday, September 24 will also be the last day of the hugely popular BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition in the gardens.