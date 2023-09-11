News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Bridlington's Sewerby Hall to host new Canine Carnival that ' promises to be a great day out for all the family, including their four legged friends'

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be hosting their new and exciting fun dog show on Sunday, September 24.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
Daisy the labrador with Sharron Wilson, events and activities officer, on one of the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition pieces at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, ready for the Canine Carnival.Daisy the labrador with Sharron Wilson, events and activities officer, on one of the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition pieces at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, ready for the Canine Carnival.
Daisy the labrador with Sharron Wilson, events and activities officer, on one of the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition pieces at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, ready for the Canine Carnival.

The Canine Carnival will be hosted in partnership with, and in aid of, Jerry Green Dog Rescue, who for over 60 years have rescued, cared for and rehomed over 40,000 dogs in need of a second chance. The event will help to raise vital funds for them.

The event will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm and promises to bring plenty of entertainment for the whole family, including a Fun Dog show with rosettes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in show classes for:

Prettiest Eyes

Daisy the labrador and Milly the terrier, looking forward to the upcoming event.Daisy the labrador and Milly the terrier, looking forward to the upcoming event.
Daisy the labrador and Milly the terrier, looking forward to the upcoming event.
Most Popular

    Cutest Puppy

    Waggiest Tail

    Best Rescue

    Best Friend (Child Handler)

    Loveliest Lady

    Handsome Chap

    And a prize for:

    Best in Show.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Entry to each show category will be at the event and the fee will be £3, in aid of Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

    Read More
    Photos of the incredible brick sculptures on display at Sewerby Hall

    There will also be a class for dogs to become ‘The Dog of Sewerby Hall 2023’ and pick up a trophy donated by the event sponsor, Oh So Precious Pet Keepsakes.

    The event field will be packed with a show and demo ring, chill out zone, agility area, the Oh So Precious competition marquee, lots of stalls selling treats along with food vendors and coffee stops.

    Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall, said: “There will be a great deal to enjoy: competitions to enter, talks to listen to, demonstrations to watch, have a go dog agility, scent work and ball pools, man trailing sessions and demonstrations from Paws 4 Trailing.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “Add to that Dog Tales – story time with Bridlington Library, a dog ‘catwalk’ to enter dogs in the Oh My Dog of Beverley fashion show, veterinary advice from Aldgate Veterinary Practice, face painting to look like your dog, and with such a stunning location every dog will want a photo, at the dog selfie area!

    “This day promises to be a great day out for all the family, including their four legged friends.”

    Dogs can attend for free, however standard admission charges apply for humans.

    Sunday, September 24 will also be the last day of the hugely popular BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition in the gardens.

    For full details of the event please check out the website: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/canine-carnival/

    Related topics:BridlingtonGardensSewerby Hall