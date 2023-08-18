Copper Wort, built by Pete Goss, represents the railway network that served the brewery industry in Burton on Trent.

The Bridlington Model Railway show will be held at Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road between 10am and 4pm.

Admission is £5 with accompanied children admitted free.

There will be 12 working layouts on display in various scales and gauges ranging from N gauge to 0.

At least two of the layouts on display will be presented by TRAINSHED members and will include St Aiden’s Cross, which was featured last year in its embryonic state but now has some scenic work.

Oxendale, built by TRAINSHED’s youngest member, will also be making its show debut. A computer-controlled N Gauge layout based on Holgate just outside York will also be on display. There will be a selection of continental and American based layouts.

A special guest layout this year is the 2022 winner of the Railway Modeller Cup.

A spokesman said: “The show will be supported by specialist traders who will be able to supply model railway items as well as related collectables.

"Members of the visiting public will be able to vote for their favourite layouts.