Bridlington Old Town’s Gallery 49 to host colourful exhibition starring four artists
Gallery 49, which is based on the Market Place in Bridlington’s Old Town, is hosting ‘A Quartet of Colour’ exhibition, starting on Saturday, February 12.
The event, running until Saturday, April 2, features original artwork by four women abstract artists from West Yorkshire.
Sandra Cowper, Catherine Morris, Ann Raby and Lesley Smithers met about 10 years ago at Tom Wood’s Redbrick Mill Art Academy, Batley, where they painted together and occasionally exhibited.
Although the Academy has recently closed, they continue to paint together in new premises in Dewsbury, as well as in their own individual studios.
Gallery 49 is currently open to visitors from Wednesday to Saturday, 11:30am to 4pm.
The team at the gallery said: “Because of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing is still being observed at the gallery in order to keep our staff and customers safe. The wearing of masks is also encouraged.
“We look forward to welcoming you at the gallery.”