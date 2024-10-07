Bridlington Priory to screen classic 1920s silent film with acclaimed organ player accompaniment

By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Oct 2024, 15:54 GMT
The event will take place at 7pm on October 12. Photo: Priory Church/ Google Maps.The event will take place at 7pm on October 12. Photo: Priory Church/ Google Maps.
Bridlington Priory Church is to host a viewing of a timeless silent comedy film, with a renowned organ player accompanying in style.

On Saturday October 12, Bridlington Priory will welcome Donald MacKenzie, House Organist at the Odeon Leicester Square.

Mr MacKenzie will be playing the accompaniment to the silent 1928 comedy film 'Steamboat Bill Jr' which stars Buster Keaton. It promises to be an evening full of fun and music for the whole family to enjoy.

The event is set to start at 7pm, with tickets costing £10, with accompanied under 16s allowed to attend for free.

Purchase tickets from the Bridlington Priory shop, on the door, or from the Bridlington Spa Box Office.

For further details, contact [email protected].

