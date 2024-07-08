Bridlington RNLI are looking for volunteers to help with a bucket collection on July 20. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner.

Bridlington RNLI are appealing for help at their ‘Rock the Boat’ event during the upcoming Open Week - here’s how you can make a difference.

Saturday, July 20 will see the start of the Bridlington RNLI’s annual Open Week, which will kick off with the ‘Rock the Boat’ Music Day.

Live music will include ‘The Brid Beat Singers’, ‘Hooked on Harmony Choir,’ the ‘Jolly Rogers’ ukulele group, as well as the ‘Bridge Shanty Crew.’ Also singing at the event will be Bridlington RNLI volunteer Natalie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be hosted by Mike Hammon with the ‘Bridlington Gold Radio’

Bridlington RNLI are looking for people willing to help as bucket collectors between 10-4pm on July 20.

Every penny collected contributes to equipping the crew with the kit required to go to sea.

A dry suit for our inshore crew costs £805, a helmet costs £350 and a set of gloves costs £25.