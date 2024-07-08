Bridlington RNLI appeal for volunteers to help with their 'Rock the Boat' fundraiser
Saturday, July 20 will see the start of the Bridlington RNLI’s annual Open Week, which will kick off with the ‘Rock the Boat’ Music Day.
Live music will include ‘The Brid Beat Singers’, ‘Hooked on Harmony Choir,’ the ‘Jolly Rogers’ ukulele group, as well as the ‘Bridge Shanty Crew.’ Also singing at the event will be Bridlington RNLI volunteer Natalie.
The event will be hosted by Mike Hammon with the ‘Bridlington Gold Radio’
Bridlington RNLI are looking for people willing to help as bucket collectors between 10-4pm on July 20.
Every penny collected contributes to equipping the crew with the kit required to go to sea.
A dry suit for our inshore crew costs £805, a helmet costs £350 and a set of gloves costs £25.
Prospective volunteers can enquire by messaging Bridlington RNLI via their facebook page, or by calling Bob Taylor on 07730 988225.
