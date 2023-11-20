Bridlington RNLI welcomes community to their first ever Christmas singalong
Yorkshire coast residents are invited to join the hard working volunteers of the Bridlington RNLI lifeboat station for their first ever Christmas singalong.
The event will take place in the station’s boathouse on Saturday December 16, 6pm to 7.30pm
Bob Taylor, Bridlington RNLI Water Safety Officer said: “This is a first for Bridlington RNLI and the last event at the station of the year, and we would like to welcome you to attend the Christmas singalong. Bring all the family and make it an evening to remember and help support your local volunteer crew at Bridlington RNLI”.
The event will include a ‘good old singalong’ to some great festive tunes, as well as a raffle, The Jolly Roger Ukulele Band, mulled wine, mince pies and of course a visit from Father Christmas. Pupils from the Bay School choir will also be joining the festivities.
Tickets are priced at £5 and are limited to 100. They can be purchased from RNLI Souvenir Shop or through the Bridlington RNLI facebook page via messenger link.