Bridlington RNLI welcomes community to their first ever Christmas singalong

Bridlington RNLI are set to hold a special Christmas singalong in the town’s boathouse this December.

Father Christmas at Bridlington RNLI. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner.

Yorkshire coast residents are invited to join the hard working volunteers of the Bridlington RNLI lifeboat station for their first ever Christmas singalong.

The event will take place in the station’s boathouse on Saturday December 16, 6pm to 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Taylor, Bridlington RNLI Water Safety Officer said: “This is a first for Bridlington RNLI and the last event at the station of the year, and we would like to welcome you to attend the Christmas singalong. Bring all the family and make it an evening to remember and help support your local volunteer crew at Bridlington RNLI”.

Most Popular

The event will include a ‘good old singalong’ to some great festive tunes, as well as a raffle, The Jolly Roger Ukulele Band, mulled wine, mince pies and of course a visit from Father Christmas. Pupils from the Bay School choir will also be joining the festivities.

The event will take place in the station’s boathouse on Saturday December 16, 6pm to 7:30pm