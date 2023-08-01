Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival overcame 'challenging conditions' and proved to be great 'success'

The two day Sailing Coble Festival held at Bridlington has been hailed a great success by organisers. Unfortunately, sailing was restricted to only one day due to unfavourable sea conditions.

Most cobles did get out on the Saturday but a very strong southwesterly wind meant most of the heritage fleet left their moorings on the Sunday.

A heavy shower of rain during Saturday morning did nothing to dampen the occasion and soon cleared to leave a bright and dry day, although quite breezy.

Boats called 'Gratitude' and 'Three Brothers' contended with the poor sea conditions at the festival.

The town welcomed visitors from far and wide to enjoy the musical entertainment provided by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society, organisers of the event.

The harbour area was extremely busy throughout the two days with musicians working between the quayside and the dedicated trailer stage.

Stands, stalls and a display of old photographic images showing bygone Bridlington had been set up in the Exhibition Hall (VMF) at Clough Hole and all created much interest for visitors and locals alike.

Shanty Jack and Jim Eldon entertain visitors to the festival.

A clog dancing display by Lynette Eldon and a demonstration by the Flamborough Junior Long Sword Dance Team added to the atmosphere.

Fifteen traditional sailing craft had gathered for the Festival, three having travelled from Scarborough, South Shields and Staithes to be part of this growing maritime event.

A spokesperson for the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society said: “Everyone who went sailing enjoyed the challenging conditions and the crew from the North East Maritime Trust were delighted with how things had gone and praised the local Society for its work in organising the Festival.

“Months of planning had proved successful and everyone involved agreed it had been a really fantastic weekend.

“Thanks have to be extended to Yorkshire Coast BID for the most generous sponsorship provided this year and to Bridlington Harbour Commissioners for their help and support.