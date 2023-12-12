Bridlington Spa announce rescheduled concert date for BRIT nominee RAYE after shock cancellation

Bridlington Spa have released the date for RAYE’s rescheduled concert on the coast.

RAYE will now be performing at BRidlington Spa on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

RAYE was due to perform at Bridlington Spa as part of her debut album tour My 21st Century Blues on Wednesday, November 29 of this year.

However, following a medical assessment, the singer was advised to take urgent vocal rest. This meant RAYE had to postpone the eight remaining shows of her tour

RAYE said via Instagram: “I hope that you can make the new dates- I am sorry again for all the inconvenience caused.

"I am really excited to see you, we will make those postponed shows extra special!”

All previously bought tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

For those who cannot make the new date, full refunds will be available,it is advised that people contact the ticketing agent they made their booking with.”

BRIT nominated RAYE is one of the most streamed artists in the world with over 2.3 billion streams of her music. One of the UK's premier songwriters, she has a double-platinum, four platinum, two gold and three silver singles to her name.

In 2019 she was awarded The BMI Impact Award in recognition of her ground-breaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music, while last year, she was nominated for the Ivors Songwriter of the year.