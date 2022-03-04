Bridlington Spa creates new live performance space to showcase up and coming music and comedy talent

The first acts confirmed to play at the Spa Sessions space are local bands Pavillion and Seattle on the Mantle.

The new showcase area launches in April and will host some of the best up and coming talent around from music to comedy and spoken word.

Sessions will be a versatile space which can be used for a wide variety of performances.

A fully equipped bar area has been installed, replacing old office space along with a fully state of the art music PA and lighting system.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first acts confirmed are local bands Pavillion and Seattle on the Mantle on Thursday, April 14.

Pavillion are a five-piece formed on the back of a love for music and the desire to create a sound unheard in today’s current indie scene.

The second live band night, on Friday, May 13, features Manchester band The Dirty Laces who will headline the evening with support from Bridlington band The Hilder and Hull band Breeze.

Blackburn band The Illicits follow on Saturday, May 21. The Illicits, since signing with Alan McGee’s Creation23 label, have gone on to have two top ten singles in the UK Vinyl Chart.

They have also toured with Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, The Zutons and Miles Kane.

Bridlington Spa will also be collaborating with Moonbeams to bring top-class acoustic, folk and roots music to Sessions with the initial line-up confirmed including Edwina Hayes (April 21) Chris Helme (May 26), Joshua Burnell (July 21), Pete Bolton and Friends (August 18), The Trials of Cato (September 8), and Gary Stewart’s Graceland (September 22).

Bridlington Spa general manager Mark Lonsdale said: “We’re delighted to create a smaller performance space that gives a platform to talent in the local area and beyond.

“We wanted to have a space that has the latest technical equipment as well as providing a very different feel to our other spaces such as the Royal Hall and Theatre.