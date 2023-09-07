News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Spa to host Comic Con this week, with all things Star Wars, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter available to enjoy

The ever popular Bridlington Comic Con is set to return this week, with a number of fun activities, outfits and events to keep the whole family entertained.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
Bridlington Comic Con is set to take place on September 10, with a free to enter cosplay competition ensuring a lot of weird and wonderful outfits will be spotted at the event.Bridlington Comic Con is set to take place on September 10, with a free to enter cosplay competition ensuring a lot of weird and wonderful outfits will be spotted at the event.
This year There will be a special focus on comics, with some of the best comic artists and writers visiting Bridlington.

Classic Beano and Buster artist, Mark Bennington, will be at Bridlington Spa as well as a special exhibition showcasing the art of Jack Kirby.

There will be a host of Star Wars characters and themed props at the event, with plenty of photo opportunities for visitors.There will be a host of Star Wars characters and themed props at the event, with plenty of photo opportunities for visitors.
    Film and TV fans will be spoiled with Harry Potter Death Eater John Campling, Robin of Sherwood and Game of Thrones star, Clive Mantle, and a genuine Bond Girl in the shape of Caroline Munro.

    As well as playing Naomi in The Spy Who Loved Me, she is also a Hammer Horror legend having worked with Peter Cushing and Vincent Price.

    In addition to all of these special guests, there will be a number of traders selling Pop Vinyl’s, Pokémon goodies and all manner of geeky treasures.

    There will be free VR experiences, quiz, the 911 Cop Car, loads of Daleks, Star Wars characters and props to have selfies with, Lego displays, free craft workshop and the all important cosplay competition.

    Bridlington Comic Con is set to take place between 11am and 4 pm on Sunday September 10 at Bridlington Spa.

    Visit https://rb.gy/b9gec for more information

