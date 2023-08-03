Bridlington Spa to host dinosaur themed 'Jurassic Earth' show featuring with the world’s largest walking T Rex
The iconic film ‘Jurassic Park’ first came out in 1993 and this is the perfect opportunity for fans to interact with real life (or not so real life) dinosaurs in Bridlington.
Expect a fun-filled 75 minute family show suitable for all ages, featuring huge animatronics and realistic performances.
Felicity Fossil, Head Ranger, said: “Jurassic Earth first hatched the idea for a theatre show during lockdown; we wanted to create a Covid-safe show that people could enjoy in a socially distanced environment.
“We were the first production company to bring dinosaurs to a theatre audience.”
“Also, this is not just a show – it’s an experience that starts as soon as you enter the theatre, with our cast roaming the foyer on arrival! We have animatronics, props and giant dinosaur eggs for photo opportunities.”
“Please do not feed your children to our dinosaurs. This is not a service we provide. Although we have been inundated with enquiries.”
Visitors will be guided on a journey through Jurassic Earth, introducing herds of the most iconic dinosaur species. The show will feature the world’s largest walking T Rex, hatching dinosaur eggs and more.
