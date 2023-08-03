The iconic film ‘Jurassic Park’ first came out in 1993 and this is the perfect opportunity for fans to interact with real life (or not so real life) dinosaurs in Bridlington.

Expect a fun-filled 75 minute family show suitable for all ages, featuring huge animatronics and realistic performances.

Bridlington Spa is set to host 'Jurassic Earth' show that will feature impressive dinosaur puppets and animatronics. Photo: Jurassic Earth/ Adrian Patrick

Felicity Fossil, Head Ranger, said: “Jurassic Earth first hatched the idea for a theatre show during lockdown; we wanted to create a Covid-safe show that people could enjoy in a socially distanced environment.

“We were the first production company to bring dinosaurs to a theatre audience.”

“Also, this is not just a show – it’s an experience that starts as soon as you enter the theatre, with our cast roaming the foyer on arrival! We have animatronics, props and giant dinosaur eggs for photo opportunities.”

“Please do not feed your children to our dinosaurs. This is not a service we provide. Although we have been inundated with enquiries.”

the show will feature dinosaurs such as a T-Rex, Brontosaurus, Triceratops, Carnotaurus, Velociraptors and Spinosaurus. Photo: Jurassic Earth/Chris Thompson

Visitors will be guided on a journey through Jurassic Earth, introducing herds of the most iconic dinosaur species. The show will feature the world’s largest walking T Rex, hatching dinosaur eggs and more.

COMPETITION TIME:

Would you like to win four tickets to the Jurassic Earth show at Bridlington Spa?

Simply tell us what year the original Jurassic Park movie was released:

The Bridlington Free Press have organised a competition with four general tickets for the show up for grabs.

1993 B.1989 C.2001

To enter, send your name and address and answer to [email protected].

CLOSING DATE: Sunday August 13.