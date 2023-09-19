The Manchester Camerata Orchestra are returning to Bridlington Spa alongside saxophonist Jess Gillam at 3pm on Sunday, 24 September at Bridlington Spa.

This event is part of Classically Yours, an East Riding of Yorkshire Council project which brings world class musicians to East Riding venues.

Having just returned from the world-renowned Enescu Festival in Romania, the performance will showcase both the beauty and the excitement of the saxophone and string ensemble.

The concert will feature John Harle’s exhilarating RANT! alongside the introspective and meditative On The Nature of Daylight by Max Richter.

Ms Gillam will be working with young musicians from the East Riding to create a special performance for the concert. The young musicians will be able to hear Ms Gillam perform up close, hear about her musical career and take part in a range of fun music activities as they prepare for their performance.

Manchester Camerata is an orchestra with five star reviews from The Independent, as well as the accolade of being hailed ‘Britain’s most adventurous orchestra’ (The Times).

Jess Gillam shot to fame becoming the first saxophonist to reach the finals of BBC Young Musician and the youngest ever soloist to perform at the Last Night of the Proms. Alongside her performances, she presents regularly for the BBC, including her radio show This Classical Life and most recently the National Youth Orchestra BBC Prom on BBC TV.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s fantastic that a soloist of Jess’ calibre will be working with young East Riding musicians, bringing her inspirational musicality to create a special performance with them as part of the concert. This will be a superb afternoon of music!”

Becky West, Regional Producer North at Orchestras Live said: “Manchester Camerata have always been well loved by local audiences; we’re excited to be bringing them back to Bridlington with Jess Gillam. Audiences really will be in for a musical treat with what should be an electric performance – I can’t wait!”.

The event will take place at 3pm on Sunday, September 24 at Bridlington Spa.