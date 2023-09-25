News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington to welcome new Santa Express land train that council 'can’t wait to launch'

For the first time ever, the council’s Coastal Services team are offering the chance to climb on board the Santa Express land train in Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
The Santa Express land train will be up and running on every weekend starting November 25 until Christmas Eve. Photo by Simon Hulme.The Santa Express land train will be up and running on every weekend starting November 25 until Christmas Eve. Photo by Simon Hulme.
The Santa Express land train will be up and running on every weekend starting November 25 until Christmas Eve. Photo by Simon Hulme.

Passengers will have the chance to meet festive driver “Noel”, who will check that all passengers are on the “Nice List” and get them ready for a magical journey to the North Pole.

Northern shows off new sculpture to celebrate Bridlington's forgotten past

Once at the North Pole, passengers can write and decorate their very own Christmas wish to display on their tree at home, make some magical reindeer food, or even visit “Mrs Claus’s Kitchen” to purchase a festive drink or snack.

And no visit to the North Pole would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus.

    Kirsty Salisbury, general manager, Coastal, said : “We are so excited to be able to add something brand new, magical and exciting to Bridlington during the run-up to Christmas! This will be a fabulous experience for young and old alike, and we can’t wait to launch the Santa Express!”

    Tickets are priced at £10 per person and go on sale online on Tuesday, September 26 at 9.30am. From that time, visit eryc.link/santaexpress. All children aged 2-12 will receive a present from Santa.

    The Santa Express will run on November 25 and 26, as well as every weekend in December- including Christmas Eve.

    It will run at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm every day, apart from 24 December when it will be running at 10am and 12.30pm only.

    The council’s Coastal Services team are proud to be supporting the RNLI with this event, and will donate £1 from every ticket sold to the charity.

