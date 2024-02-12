Last year's Vintage festival organisers pulled it out of the bag last minute to ensure that the event continued and visitors would not be disappointed. Photo courtesy of Simon Kench.

Bridlington Old Town Association (OTA) and the Regeneration Of Bridlington Old Town (ROBOT) have been working to try and keep a number of events going in the town’s historic Old Town, however issues caused by event cancellations and rearrangements have confused many residents and prospective visitors to the town alike.

Originally the OTA ran the 1940s/50s festival, which was a huge event in Bridlington’s calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However last year they cancelled the event only a week before it was going to take place due to an issue surrounding road closure permits.

Most Popular

The Vintage festival was set to take place the same weekend as the Secret Gardens event, however the latter has been delayed to ensure both events can continue smoothly. Photo courtesy of Simon Kench.

Following an outcry from residents and visitors, ROBOT and a number of traders in Old Town picked up the baton and managed to put together a new 1940s/50s festival within six days. The event was a success and was supported by hundreds of excited visitors.

In January, the OTA formally announced via Facebook that they were no longer able to organise the festival.

The Facebook post said: “It is with great sadness that we must confirm that we will no longer be able to bring you our 1940s festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From 2017 when we began, the event has grown and grown, but our team has got smaller and smaller and the lack of volunteers has finally taken its toll.

“As a team we are proud of what we have achieved and no one is more upset about this decision than we are.

Following this announcement members of ROBOT, business owners, councillors and residents, have rallied together to save the festival and will now be taking its organisation.

This year’s festival will include everything 1940s and 50s, from themed costumes and vintage vehicles, to stalls run by local sellers and music to get everyone on their feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is set to take place on Sunday, June 23, the day after Armed Forces Day which promises a parade of veterans and service groups through the town and a programme of events based on the seafront.

However, the confusion for visitors and residents was set to continue, with the new date of the vintage festival clashing with the ever popular Secret Gardens event that is run by the OTA.

With the two events set to compete for visitors and resources, as well as having issues with health and safety regulations, it became clear the events could not happen side by side.

In order to ensure that both events could continue smoothly, the OTA have changed the dates of their Secret Gardens weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The OTA said via Facebook: “Bridlington Old Town Association has changed the date of the annual Secret Gardens Weekend & traditional Summer Fete from the original posted dates to Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30 2024.

“Holding the vintage event on June 22 and June 23 in order to incorporate the Bridlington Armed Forces Day makes sense and so we have rearranged the Old Town Association’s dates.

“We believe both events warrant separate weekends as they are so popular individually.

“Two weekends of events in our beloved Old Town will be better for everyone and this, we believe, is the best solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Holding the events on separate weekends will also conform to insurance liabilities and restrictions coupled with Health & Safety requirements.

“The Old Town Association is happily redirecting our loyal traders to ROBOT from our 1940’s events and wish them every success for their vintage event.

“We are glad that it could be kept in the Old Town where it belongs and has done since 2016, this is its home.”

ROBOT said via Facebook: “ROBOT are pleased to be able to continue the Vintage festival. It is great to have support from the OTA and we are sure that Secret Gardens will be a great success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changing status of the Vintage festival and the new dates of the Secret Gardens has caused a lot of confusion, especially for those who had booked accommodation especially for these events.