News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Bridlington's Adult Learning Centre to host open day that explores their 'accessible' and free courses

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is offering free taster sessions and open days for anyone looking to learn new skills or gain qualifications.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
On Wednesday September 20, Bridlington Adult Learning Centre will be holding an open day to show what courses they have to offer.On Wednesday September 20, Bridlington Adult Learning Centre will be holding an open day to show what courses they have to offer.
On Wednesday September 20, Bridlington Adult Learning Centre will be holding an open day to show what courses they have to offer.

As hundreds of learners return for the new academic year, the council’s Adult Learning Centre in Bridlington, among other towns, are hosting two weeks of free ‘Try’ taster sessions.

There are free Try taster sessions available for many different courses, offering people chance to gain skills for life, earn a qualification or just try something new for free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Later this month, as part of Adult Learning Week (18-24 September), each Adult Learning Centre will be holding an open day when people can find out more about what the centres have to offer.

Read More
Bridlington residents invited to feedback on new design code drafted by council
Most Popular

    The open day in Bridlington will take place on Tuesday September 20 at the Adult Learning Centre on King Street.

    Some of the courses on offer in Bridlington range from creative writing and crochet, to photography and computer skills.

    Councillor Anne Handley, leader of the council, said: "Learning is a lifelong journey, and our Adult Learning Centres are here to make it accessible to all.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “Whether you're looking to gain new skills, earn a qualification, or just explore something new, our free 'Try' taster sessions and open days are a gateway to endless possibilities.

    “Come and join us and discover what our Adult Learning Centres have to offer. Let's embark on a learning adventure together!"

    Adult Learning centres offer many different qualifications, and many can be studied in a classroom or online.

    Visit https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/learning/employment-education-and-skills/, email lear[email protected] or call (01482) 887670 for more information.

    Related topics:BridlingtonEast Riding of Yorkshire CouncilKing Street