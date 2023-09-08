On Wednesday September 20, Bridlington Adult Learning Centre will be holding an open day to show what courses they have to offer.

As hundreds of learners return for the new academic year, the council’s Adult Learning Centre in Bridlington, among other towns, are hosting two weeks of free ‘Try’ taster sessions.

There are free Try taster sessions available for many different courses, offering people chance to gain skills for life, earn a qualification or just try something new for free.

Later this month, as part of Adult Learning Week (18-24 September), each Adult Learning Centre will be holding an open day when people can find out more about what the centres have to offer.

The open day in Bridlington will take place on Tuesday September 20 at the Adult Learning Centre on King Street.

Some of the courses on offer in Bridlington range from creative writing and crochet, to photography and computer skills.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of the council, said: "Learning is a lifelong journey, and our Adult Learning Centres are here to make it accessible to all.

“Whether you're looking to gain new skills, earn a qualification, or just explore something new, our free 'Try' taster sessions and open days are a gateway to endless possibilities.

“Come and join us and discover what our Adult Learning Centres have to offer. Let's embark on a learning adventure together!"

Adult Learning centres offer many different qualifications, and many can be studied in a classroom or online.