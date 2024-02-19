Bridlington's Bondville Model Village finally has new owners who are set to breathe life back into the iconic attraction

The iconic Model Village finally has new owners and is set to open this spring. Photo courtesy of John Escudero.

With a passion for preserving tradition whilst embracing the new, the family are committed to elevating the visitor experience and ensuring that Bondville Model Village remains a cherished destination, full of life, once again.

With 800 model tenants and 200 buildings with bustling business – including a castle, harbour, three pubs and a cricket club – the miniature attraction has always proved popular with tourists and has been sorely missed since it’s recent closure.Mrs Hill said: "We are delighted to take the reins of Bondville and build upon its rich legacy. Our vision is to make this an inclusive space for everyone to enjoy and alongside my family I can’t wait to show the hard work we’ve been putting in to make our dreams a reality.”

Husband and wife team Rachel and Mark Hill will be making sure that the attraction is accessible to families like their own. Photo courtesy of John Escudero.

The owners bring a wealth of experience, along with a deep appreciation for the appeal that Bondville has for families that are similar to their own.

Mrs Hill has always dedicated herself to education, childcare and Special Educational Needs (SEN) for both children and their families.

When their eldest son, Tommy, was born in 2010, she didn’t know at the time that her parenting journey may not be as straightforward as she had hoped, and that those same qualifications would hold such value to her own family.

Mrs Hill said: “The beauty of Bondville is that it really is accessible to everyone, and one of my biggest drives in the development process has been to ensure the village represents the modern world and those living in it.

"Seeing my own family embracing the magic of Bondville and immersing their own ideas in to how it should look has been a really special process for us all.”