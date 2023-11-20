Bridlington's 'new, magical and exciting' Santa Express land train to start this weekend
Passengers will have the chance to meet festive driver “Noel”, who will check that all passengers are on the “Nice List” and get them ready for their journey to the North Pole.
Once at the North Pole, passengers can write and decorate their very own Christmas wish to display on their tree at home, make some magical reindeer food, or even visit “Mrs Claus’s Kitchen” to purchase a festive drink or snack.
Novisit to the North Pole would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus.
Kirsty Salisbury, the council’s general manager, Coastal, said: “We are so excited to be able to add something brand new, magical and exciting to Bridlington during the run-up to Christmas! Don’t miss out – book your tickets now!”
Tickets are priced at £10 per person and are available online at: eryc.link/santaexpress
All children aged 2-12 will receive a present from Santa.
The Santa Express will run on the following days:
November 25 and 26
December 2 and 3
December 9 and 10
December 16 and 17
It will run at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm every day, apart from December 24 when it will be running at 10am and 12.30pm only.
The council’s Coastal Services team are proud to be supporting the RNLI with this event, and will donate £1 from every ticket sold to the charity.