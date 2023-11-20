News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington's 'new, magical and exciting' Santa Express land train to start this weekend

There are still tickets available to climb on board the first ever Santa Express land train in Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
The Santa Express land train will be up and running on every weekend starting November 25 until Christmas Eve.The Santa Express land train will be up and running on every weekend starting November 25 until Christmas Eve.
The Santa Express land train will be up and running on every weekend starting November 25 until Christmas Eve.

Passengers will have the chance to meet festive driver “Noel”, who will check that all passengers are on the “Nice List” and get them ready for their journey to the North Pole.

Once at the North Pole, passengers can write and decorate their very own Christmas wish to display on their tree at home, make some magical reindeer food, or even visit “Mrs Claus’s Kitchen” to purchase a festive drink or snack.

Novisit to the North Pole would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus.

    All children aged 2-12 will receive a present from Santa when they visit the North Pole on the Santa Express.All children aged 2-12 will receive a present from Santa when they visit the North Pole on the Santa Express.
    All children aged 2-12 will receive a present from Santa when they visit the North Pole on the Santa Express.

    Kirsty Salisbury, the council’s general manager, Coastal, said: “We are so excited to be able to add something brand new, magical and exciting to Bridlington during the run-up to Christmas! Don’t miss out – book your tickets now!”

    Tickets are priced at £10 per person and are available online at: eryc.link/santaexpress

    All children aged 2-12 will receive a present from Santa.

    The Santa Express will run on the following days:

    November 25 and 26

    December 2 and 3

    December 9 and 10

    December 16 and 17

    It will run at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm every day, apart from December 24 when it will be running at 10am and 12.30pm only.

    The council’s Coastal Services team are proud to be supporting the RNLI with this event, and will donate £1 from every ticket sold to the charity.

