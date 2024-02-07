Race the Waves action from last year’s event. Photo: James Hardisty.

The Races the Waves Beach-Race Weekend, a Steampunk fair and a growingly popular food festival are all set to take place in Bridlington during the second week of May.

Crowds from across the country are expected to visit the seaside town, with three calendar highlights all taking place within the same weekend.

The ever-popular Race the Waves Weekend will take place from Thursday, May 9 to Sunday, May 12.

The event will have over one hundred competitors taking part in the event, from the early years of coastal motor racing to post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture. Photo: James Hardisty.

This is the fifth occasion Bridlington and the foreshore have hosted this extremely distinctive and attractive motoring event, developed by Backfire.

The event pays homage to the motoring heritage and the heroes of speed on the Yorkshire Coast.

Race the Waves 2024 marks a special centenary too; the final 'Bridlington Speed Trials' were held along Kingsgate in 1924.

In conjunction with the event, Bridlington Lions Club is holding a two-day Auto Show on South Marine Drive, supported with entertainment provided by Bridlington Gold Radio and the Red Admirals Majorettes.

The steampunk emporium will take place on Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12.

Bridlington Spa is also hosting the WSW Steampunk Emporium in the Royal Hall on the Saturday and Sunday.

From vintage clothes, steampunk hats and gothic jewellery to skull-themed chocolate, the stalls at the steampunk fair will be overflowing with quirky items almost as eye-catching as the stallholders themselves.

On the Sunday the ever-growing Bridlington Food Festival will be held on King Street. This popular fesitval has been been created by local businesswoman Angela Langton, whose parents were former market stallholders for 30 years on the King Street site. The event has only been growing in popularity since its conception last year, with each festival getting bigger and better.

Some fantastic outfits from last year's steampunk weekend at Bridlington Spa.

Race the Waves starts on the Thursday at Burton Fleming Village Hall between 10am and 3pm before Bridlington Classic Car Club’s vehicle gathering at the Flamborough Lighthouse at 4.30pm.

On Friday, May 10, between 10am and 6pm, there will be technical Inspections of the beach race vehicles at Church Green.

The beach racing is expected to start at 10.30am on Saturday, May 11. The Steampunk fair will be held at Bridlington Spa on May 11 and May 12. .

On Sunday, May 12, from 11am (timing subject to the beach condition) there will be more beach racing involving various vehicles. The food festival on King Street will also take place on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the event said: “On Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to 5pm there is suspension of parking and a road closure in operation on South Marine Drive / Kingston Road, from junctions, Cardigan Road to Shaftesbury Road.

"There’s also a suspension of parking and a road closure in place at Church Green from 7am to 7pm on Friday, May 10.”

The Race the Waves weekend is organised jointly between the ERYCs Visit East Yorkshire Events Team and Backfire.