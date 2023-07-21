As part of the council’s Help for Households campaign and Schools Out programme, all children aged 16 and under will be able to enjoy the benefits of swimming this summer without it costing a penny.

From Wednesday, 26 July, to Sunday, 3 September, the council will be offering a total of 19 hours’ free swimming across nine East Riding Leisure centres.

Each centre will have a minimum of two free sessions per week, with each session lasting an hour.

This summer East Yorkshire council are providing free swimming sessions all across the county.

The centres offering free swimming sessions are: Bridlington, Beverley, Driffield, Francis Scaife (Pocklington), Goole, Haltemprice, Hornsea, South Holderness and Withernsea.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture leisure and tourism, said: “Supporting children and tackling health inequalities are among the council’s top priorities, so we are delighted to offer these free swimming sessions this summer.

“This will not only benefit children, it will also give parents, carers and grandparents the opportunity to have fun and stay active along with them.

“The school holidays can be an expensive time for families, so we hope everyone takes advantage of this fantastic offer as we continue to support Help for Households campaign”.

There is no need to book for the free sessions, as they will be on a first come, first served basis.

Under-eights must be accompanied by an adult, and standard adult swimming fees will apply. Children under three years old can swim for free at any time.