News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

East Yorkshire council 'delighted' to offer free swim sessions for children across the county this summer

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is offering free swimming sessions for all children aged 16 and under throughout the summer holidays.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:12 BST

As part of the council’s Help for Households campaign and Schools Out programme, all children aged 16 and under will be able to enjoy the benefits of swimming this summer without it costing a penny.

From Wednesday, 26 July, to Sunday, 3 September, the council will be offering a total of 19 hours’ free swimming across nine East Riding Leisure centres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each centre will have a minimum of two free sessions per week, with each session lasting an hour.

This summer East Yorkshire council are providing free swimming sessions all across the county.This summer East Yorkshire council are providing free swimming sessions all across the county.
This summer East Yorkshire council are providing free swimming sessions all across the county.
Most Popular

    The centres offering free swimming sessions are: Bridlington, Beverley, Driffield, Francis Scaife (Pocklington), Goole, Haltemprice, Hornsea, South Holderness and Withernsea.

    Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture leisure and tourism, said: “Supporting children and tackling health inequalities are among the council’s top priorities, so we are delighted to offer these free swimming sessions this summer.

    “This will not only benefit children, it will also give parents, carers and grandparents the opportunity to have fun and stay active along with them.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “The school holidays can be an expensive time for families, so we hope everyone takes advantage of this fantastic offer as we continue to support Help for Households campaign”.

    There is no need to book for the free sessions, as they will be on a first come, first served basis.

    Under-eights must be accompanied by an adult, and standard adult swimming fees will apply. Children under three years old can swim for free at any time.

    visit https://eryc.link/freeswimming for the timetable of free sessions.

    There are a number of family friendly activities at Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall, who are putting on a ‘Summer of Fun’ this year.

    Related topics:East Riding of Yorkshire CouncilEast YorkshireBridlington