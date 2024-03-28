Organisers of the very successful Bridlington Pride event have decided to add an extra attraction to this year’s line-up – a Cabaret Extravaganza.

The new show, which will take place on Friday, July 5, has been created to attract more visitors and 'bed nights' in the Bridlington area – extending the length of people’s stays.

The cabaret will be held in the Bridlington Spa Theatre, and more information about the fabulous performers who will be entertaining visitors will be announced shortly.

The latest news will be delivered via Bridlington Pride’s social media platforms.

A spokesperson said: “The team is really excited about this year's event and cannot wait to see everyone bringing their amazing energy and wearing the brightest colours.

"In January, when we initially held the open meeting with businesses and organisations in the area, we were planning to hold the main Pride Event outside next to the RNLI lifeboat station.

"We are so happy to announce that, after talks with both the Bridlington Spa and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, we will again be holding all of the main event inside the venue.

"This means that we are able to provide a stall space for any businesses or organisation, at a cost of £65 (or £75 if electricity is needed).

"As the parade was such a huge success last year, we will again be parading down the south promenade before the main event, and will be greeted at the end by the fantastic Vivian Twist, to get the party started in true pride style.

"We want to continue to make Bridlington Pride accessible and free for everyone.

"Unfortunately, the cost of organising this year's Pride Event has doubled and, as always, we are in desperate need of businesses and organisations to help us by sponsoring areas of the event, such as the children's room (which is a firm favourite for our younger guests and their parents) and the new sensory area, which will be taken over by Autistic Pride, who have no funding of their own.”

Anyone who would like to become a Pride sponsor can get in contact via:

•Event Sponsors: please email Donna at [email protected]

•Stall Holders: please email Sarah at [email protected]