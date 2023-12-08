Christmas Bingo Revolution with Dick & Dom: Everything you need to know about tonight's Bridlington Spa event

Get ready for the Christmas Bingo Revolution with Dick & Dom event that is taking place tonight, Friday December 8, at Bridlington Spa!

The event promises a lot of laughs, with prizes, dancing and a DJ to fill the night with festive fun.

A Christmas party night to remember is expected at tonight’s Bridlington Spa event. Come along with your friends or work mates for a fun packed night of laughing, dabbing, dancing, prizes, plus special guests Dick & Dom.

A top comedian will be in charge of proceedings. With a glamorous assistant handing out the the prizes and a DJ playing all the hits from the 80s, 90s and now.In the event of draws, there will be lip sync battles, dance offs and pig throwing contests.

The doors open for tonight’s show at 6:30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

The estimated finish time is 12:15am- Dick & Dom will also be on stage after the bingo has finished.

Festive snacks available to pre-order or on the night from the Royal Hall Cafe.

Bridlington Spa does not offer on-site parking, however there are three pay & display car parks within 10 minutes walking distance of the venue. The nearest is Langdale Wharf.

Alternatively, there is on-street parking close to the venue.

As is required by law, the venue operates a no smoking policy. The use of e-cigarettes and vaping is also prohibited.

Please note: Do not bring your own food and drink. Strobe lighting will be used in the show. Do not dance on the tables.