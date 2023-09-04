Performing seventeen dates across all the major towns and cities, Example will kick things off at Bridlington Spa on Friday February 2.

The homegrown legend in the scene and triple-threat singer, rapper and producer released his highly anticipated 8th studio album ‘We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up’ in June last year to critical acclaim and featured a stellar line-up of collaborators.

As an iconic figure, loving father and exceptional artist, Example is the frontman of multiple generations. Having spent close to two decade’s in the game, the UK mainstay has crafted a career drenched in accolades.

With his last tour selling over 25,000 tickets, Example is continuing his legacy whilst attracting new fans both young and old, adding to his ever growing loyal following cultivated throughout his prestigious career.

Renowned for his monstrous live sets, fans can anticipate a high-octane show featuring all of his timeless hits like 'Changed The Way You Kiss Me,' 'Kickstarts,' 'Stay Awake,' 'Say Nothing,' and 'We'll Be Coming Back,' in addition to tracks from his latest album, including his collaboration with one of the hottest acts in Drum & Bass, Bou –’Deep ft. Nonô’ and more.

Fresh off electrifying festival performances this summer including Glastonbury, Creamfields, We Are FSTVL, The Big Feastival and many more, Example is excited to bring his new and dynamic live show to audiences on tour next year.

