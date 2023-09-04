East Riding Libraries are set to host Harry Potter themed events across the county this October.

Previously Harry Potter Book Night, Bloomsbury have rebranded the event to make the annual celebration even more inclusive for fans of all ages.

The official date is Thursday, October 12, and East Riding Libraries will be running their events throughout the week, to offer the best chance of taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be Harry Potter themed activities including team games, specially chosen readings, and an ever-popular hunt around the library.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Jess McCarthy, Librarian, said: “We have always had a great response to the Harry Potter events as the new generations of fans take an interest, and so we are really pleased to see these celebrations return after a slightly extended break, following the move from February to October.

“Whilst they are always rather hectic and fast-paced, it is certainly worthwhile to see the enjoyment they bring to both children and staff alike. Tickets tend to sell out very quickly, so don’t leave it too late!”

Fancy dress is welcomed, although not essential. Most suitable for, but not limited to, children aged 4-11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £3 per child (accompanying adults do NOT need to book a place or pay for a ticket) and must be booked in advance.

East Riding Libraries also have a selection of fun Harry Potter-themed coding activities for children to enjoy and learn. This will be a chance to create code to make a feather levitate, play music with the Yule Ball Instruments, or even control the Weasleys’ Flying Car.