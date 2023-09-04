East Yorkshire 'Mental Elf' family 5k is set to return even bigger and better this year

Last year the Mental Elf 5K run was very successful, and the charity organising the event hopes this year will be even bigger and better.

Mental Elf is a fun, friendly, family 5k event where participants can choose to walk or run the route, which is open to all abilities and ages.

The event will be held on the morning of Sunday December 3, with festive stalls and activities. It aims to raise not only people’s spirits, but also some much-needed funds for the East Yorkshire based charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie-Louise Robinson, Community Fundraiser at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind said: “Mental Elf will be a fantastic festive fun event, open for people of all ages and abilities:

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

runners, walkers, families, teams, wheelchairs, and pushchairs.

Most Popular

“It’s a wonderful way to get together with family and friends and improve your feelings of wellbeing.

“Elf costumes are preferred but not essential, although we hope to see lots of you dressed up. It’s the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit, all whilst raising money for local

people who are struggling with their mental health”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Snow, Business Relationship Lead at the charity said: “We are delighted to announce that Hull Fibre have partnered with us for this event as our principal sponsor. After a very positive conversation I think we will be able to work together in the long term for better mental health in Hull and East Yorkshire”

Every ticket sale and donation will generate vital funds to enable Hull and East Yorkshire Mind to support local adults and young people with their mental health.

Tickets are on sale now, via www.heymind.org.uk/mental-elf and all tickets purchased before October 13 will benefit from an ‘Eager Elf’ discount.

Tickets include: a free goody bag for the first 150 sign-ups; a free warm-up session with a personal trainer from Hull FC Community Foundation; and a bespoke medal for every elf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timings for the event are: registration at 10.30am, warm up from 11am, and run starts at 11.30am. Finish time is expected to be 1pm.