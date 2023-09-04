News you can trust since 1882
East Yorkshire 'Mental Elf' family 5k is set to return even bigger and better this year

Following success of Hull and East Yorkshire Mind’s ‘Mental Elf’ family 5K last year, the charity is excited to announce that this year’s event will be even bigger and better.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST
Last year the Mental Elf 5K run was very successful, and the charity organising the event hopes this year will be even bigger and better.
Last year the Mental Elf 5K run was very successful, and the charity organising the event hopes this year will be even bigger and better.

Mental Elf is a fun, friendly, family 5k event where participants can choose to walk or run the route, which is open to all abilities and ages.

The event will be held on the morning of Sunday December 3, with festive stalls and activities. It aims to raise not only people’s spirits, but also some much-needed funds for the East Yorkshire based charity.

Marie-Louise Robinson, Community Fundraiser at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind said: “Mental Elf will be a fantastic festive fun event, open for people of all ages and abilities:

runners, walkers, families, teams, wheelchairs, and pushchairs.

    “It’s a wonderful way to get together with family and friends and improve your feelings of wellbeing.

    “Elf costumes are preferred but not essential, although we hope to see lots of you dressed up. It’s the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit, all whilst raising money for local

    people who are struggling with their mental health”

    Anthony Snow, Business Relationship Lead at the charity said: “We are delighted to announce that Hull Fibre have partnered with us for this event as our principal sponsor. After a very positive conversation I think we will be able to work together in the long term for better mental health in Hull and East Yorkshire

    Every ticket sale and donation will generate vital funds to enable Hull and East Yorkshire Mind to support local adults and young people with their mental health.

    Tickets are on sale now, via www.heymind.org.uk/mental-elf and all tickets purchased before October 13 will benefit from an ‘Eager Elf’ discount.

    Tickets include: a free goody bag for the first 150 sign-ups; a free warm-up session with a personal trainer from Hull FC Community Foundation; and a bespoke medal for every elf.

    Timings for the event are: registration at 10.30am, warm up from 11am, and run starts at 11.30am. Finish time is expected to be 1pm.

    Email fundr[email protected] or call 01482 240200 for more information.

