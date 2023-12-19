News you can trust since 1882
East Yorkshire residents can start the 2024 learning something new with 'Try January' courses set to return

Try January is back for 2024, offering East Riding residents the chance to learn new skills for free.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Dec 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 10:45 GMT
Cookery class at one of the East Riding's adult learning centres.Cookery class at one of the East Riding's adult learning centres.
Cookery class at one of the East Riding's adult learning centres.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is offering a range of taster sessions at its adult learning centres in Bridlington, Beverley, Goole and Cottingham, as well as online.

From photography to psychology, the courses give people the chance to find new hobbies, enhance their skills or broaden their horizons.

Try January has something for everyone, including courses covering wellbeing, life and work skills, employability, and certified learning.

    Residents in East Riding can try their hands at dressmaking.Residents in East Riding can try their hands at dressmaking.
    Residents in East Riding can try their hands at dressmaking.

    Learners can sample as many courses as they wish, helping them find one that best meets their needs.

    Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Try January is a wonderful opportunity for people to try something new in the new year.

    “We believe it in making learning and personal development accessible to everyone, and these courses can be gateways to new possibilities, as well as new friendships.

    “Whether it's uncovering a hidden talent, enhancing professional skills, or simply finding joy in a new hobby, I encourage everyone to take this chance to explore what is on offer in 2024.”

    Learners such as Shirley have found more than just education in these courses; they've found camaraderie and personal growth. Shirley said: "Since I’ve come here, I’m a better person- I even book my holidays around my courses."

    To see what courses on offer and to sign up, visit the Try January website or contact the Adult Learning team at (01482) 887670 or [email protected].

