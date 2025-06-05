The event will feature presentations and demonstrations by veterans and volunteers highlighting some of the weapons and equipment used by HM Forces.

Eden Camp has announced an exciting new event for their 2025 line-up.

The Modern Military Weekend will take place on June 22 and 21. It will feature presentations and demonstrations by veterans and volunteers highlighting some of the weapons and equipment used by HM Forces, taking visitors on a powerful journey through the evolution of the armed forces from the late 20th century to the present day.

The Modern Military Weekend will explore the technological innovations, key conflicts, and strategy developments that have shaped modern warfare. Visitors will gain insight into post-war events such as the Falklands War, the Gulf War, and a range of post-Cold War military operations, examining how armed forces have adapted to the challenges of modern warfare.

Another highlight of the weekend will be showcases of post-WWII military vehicles. From Cold War armoured units to present-day transport systems, visitors will get access to machinery that has played a vital role in recent military history. Attendees will have the opportunity to get up close with the vehicles, speak with experts, and take part in hands-on activities that bring military history to life.

Amongst the vehicles on display will be the museum’s own unique collection of Falklands CVRTs, a number of different variants of the British Army’s workhorse of the last 80 years: the Land Rover, the heavy weight Abbot SPG and the sprightly Fox armoured car. Also, from across the Atlantic, visitors can get close up and personal with an American Humvee.

Paula Peace, Director at Eden Camp, said, “At Eden Camp, we’re passionate about telling the full story of our military past, and that includes modern history. The new Modern Military Weekend allows us to shine a light on the incredible technological advances and complex realities faced by armed forces in recent decades. It’s set to be an educational, thought-provoking, and great day out for visitors of all ages.”

Modern Military Weekend builds on Eden Camp’s mission to preserve and present Britain’s military and social history in a way that is engaging and accessible to the public. As a museum built in a former prisoner-of-war camp, Eden Camp provides a uniquely authentic backdrop for exploring the realities of military life across generations.

The Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen's Families Association (SSAFA), which is a UK charity that provides lifelong support to current and former members of the British Armed Forces and their families will also be on site on Sunday.

It is advised to pre-book tickets to avoid queues and qulify for discounts. Season tickets for adults are £19, or £17 if booked in advance. Children’s tickets are £15, or £14 in advance with free entry for children under five.

For more information, visit https://edencamp.co.uk/whats-on/modern-military-weekend/.