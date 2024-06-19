'Explosion of music, dance, and pure excitement’: Pop Party comes to Bridlington Spa this summer
The live concert, developed especially for kids, brings the latest trending TikTok hits to life in vibrant and engaging live performance.
The show features chart-topping songs from artists including Little Mix, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Meghan Trainor, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth and more.
Pop Party will be at the Spa on Wednesday, August 14.
A spokesperson for the event said: “Pop Party promises to be an immersive and unforgettable experience for kids and families across the UK. This is an electrifying concert tour that celebrates the vibrant world of pop music.
Bringing together a diverse collection of the hottest TikTok tracks, this show creates an exhilarating playlist that will have children (and the adults!) dancing in the aisles.
"From infectious pop anthems to empowering girl-power ballads, our dynamic ensemble of Party Poppers perform stunning renditions of chart-topping hits, igniting the stage with their energy, enthusiasm, and infectious charisma.
"The show is an interactive experience that encourages audiences to dance like no one’s watching! Children will have the opportunity to unleash their inner rock star, singing and dancing alongside their favourite pop powerhouses.”
Visit www.bridspa.com/whats-on/ or call 01262 678258 to buy tickets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.