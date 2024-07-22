Flamborough RNLI to hold annual blessing alongside coffee and cake weekend
The general public have been invited to the Flamborough boathouse to witness the special blessing event on Sunday, as well as a weekend-long coffee and cake event.
The annual blessing of the lifeboat and crew takes place on July 28 at 6.30pm. Many RNLI lifeboats are blessed every year, carrying on the traditional connections between their parish, fishing community and villagers.
Alongside this, a fundraising coffee and cake weekend will take place on July 27 and July 28. A large variety of baked goods will be on offer, including gluten-free options. Everything will be baked by the RNLI volunteers, who will also be serving tea and coffee. All proceeds raised from the bake sale will go to Flamborough Lifeboats.
The nearest public parking for the boathouse is at the top of the hill, not South Landing beach.
