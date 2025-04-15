Flamborough RNLI to host 'sausage sizzle' and musical Open Mic events
The first event will be held at Flamborough Village Hall on April 23. Performers will be on stage with a managed sound system and lighting provided while the audience enjoy the variety and talent of some great local musicians. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.
Music will be elecro/acoustic of all genres but avoiding the heavy amplified sounds of full electric.
The Open Mic night will run from 7:30pm until 10:30pm, with free entry but a donation is requested.
The next musical event will take place on May 17 from 2pm until 5pm, and will be held inside the Flamborough RNLI Lifeboat Station. It will be hosted by Geoff Yerrell and Mike Smith in co-operation with the RNLI. There will be a ‘sausage sizzle’ on the BBQ and soft drinks available.
Musicians can RVSP by calling 07891 706064 or emailing [email protected].
