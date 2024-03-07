Free swim sessions on offer at East Riding Leisure Bridlington during the Easter holidays
As part of the council’s Help for Households campaign, all children aged 16 and under will be able to enjoy the benefits of swimming from Friday, March 22 to Sunday, April 7, without it costing a penny.
Free swimming will not be available on Good Friday (March 29), or Easter Monday, (April 1).
Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture leisure and tourism, said: “Supporting children and tackling health inequalities are among the council’s top priorities, so we are delighted to offer these free swimming sessions again this Easter.
“This will not only benefit children, but it will also give parents, carers and grandparents the opportunity to have fun and stay active along with them.
“The school holidays can be an expensive time for families, so we hope everyone takes advantage of this fantastic offer, as we continue to support local people through our Help for Households campaign”.
There is no need to book for the free sessions, as they will be on a first come, first served basis.
Visit: https://www.eastridingleisure.co.uk/school-holidays/school-holidays-listings/?entry=swimming For details of times and dates of sessions,