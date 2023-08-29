News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Here are the road closures 'that may cause some disruption' in Bridlington during the Tour of Britain race

There is less than a week to go until the Tour of Britain returns to the East Riding, and road closures are to be expected across the county to ensure the event runs smoothly.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST
East Riding Council have released a list of roads that will be closed during the Tour of Britain event taking place on Tuesday September 5. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.comEast Riding Council have released a list of roads that will be closed during the Tour of Britain event taking place on Tuesday September 5. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com
East Riding Council have released a list of roads that will be closed during the Tour of Britain event taking place on Tuesday September 5. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

Stage three of the race will start from Goole’s central’s precinct at about 11.30am on Tuesday September 5, before racing through the East Riding’s towns and countryside and finishing opposite Beverley Racecourse at about 3.30pm.

To allow people to plan ahead, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has now revealed all the road closures that will be in place before, during and after the race.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To keep disruption to a minimum, most road closures will be on rolling basis, only staying in place for as long as they need to as the peloton makes its way along the route.

Signs will be erected along the route to advise road users that some delays should be expected, with approximate times.

Most Popular
    Read More
    Bridlington based pizza chef gains huge online following

    There will be fixed closures at the start in Goole and the finish in Beverley, with some in place from the evening of Monday, 4 September, so the start events can be set up.

    Councillor Anne Handley, leader of the council, said: “We are all so excited to be hosting an entire stage of the Tour of Britain here in the East Riding.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “To make this huge event happen, and to keep riders safe, there will be some road closures in place.

    “We know this may cause some disruption, which is why we are letting everyone know early so they can plan.

    “This is a huge event for the East Riding, and we want everyone across the county to embrace it and join us in making it an unforgettable one.”

    Here are the road closures in and around Bridlington on September 5:

    Kilham:

    High Street, Kilham

    Rudston (1:44pm):

    High Street

    Boynton Road

    Boynton

    High Street

    Bridlington Road

    Bridlington (1:59pm):

    Easton Road

    Well Lane Bypass (including Scarborough Road Roundabout)

    Scarborough Road South

    Street John Street

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Quay Road (including Quay Road Roundabout), from Brett Street to Quay Road Roundabout

    Station Avenue, from Quay Road Roundabout to Midway Avenue

    Station Road

    Hilderthorpe Road

    South Cliff Road

    South Marine Drive

    Kingston Road

    Kingsgate (inc. Kingsgate Roundabout and Wilsthorpe Roundabout), from Kingston Road to Moor Lane

    Fraisthorpe:

    Bridlington Road

    Barmston:

    Bridlington RoadVisit: https://www.tourofbritain.co.uk/ for more information.

    Related topics:East RidingEast Riding of Yorkshire CouncilGoole