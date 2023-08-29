East Riding Council have released a list of roads that will be closed during the Tour of Britain event taking place on Tuesday September 5. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

Stage three of the race will start from Goole’s central’s precinct at about 11.30am on Tuesday September 5, before racing through the East Riding’s towns and countryside and finishing opposite Beverley Racecourse at about 3.30pm.

To allow people to plan ahead, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has now revealed all the road closures that will be in place before, during and after the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep disruption to a minimum, most road closures will be on rolling basis, only staying in place for as long as they need to as the peloton makes its way along the route.

Signs will be erected along the route to advise road users that some delays should be expected, with approximate times.

Most Popular

There will be fixed closures at the start in Goole and the finish in Beverley, with some in place from the evening of Monday, 4 September, so the start events can be set up.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of the council, said: “We are all so excited to be hosting an entire stage of the Tour of Britain here in the East Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To make this huge event happen, and to keep riders safe, there will be some road closures in place.

“We know this may cause some disruption, which is why we are letting everyone know early so they can plan.

“This is a huge event for the East Riding, and we want everyone across the county to embrace it and join us in making it an unforgettable one.”

Here are the road closures in and around Bridlington on September 5:

Kilham:

High Street, Kilham

Rudston (1:44pm):

High Street

Boynton Road

Boynton

High Street

Bridlington Road

Easton Road

Well Lane Bypass (including Scarborough Road Roundabout)

Scarborough Road South

Street John Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quay Road (including Quay Road Roundabout), from Brett Street to Quay Road Roundabout

Station Avenue, from Quay Road Roundabout to Midway Avenue

Station Road

Hilderthorpe Road

South Cliff Road

South Marine Drive

Kingston Road

Kingsgate (inc. Kingsgate Roundabout and Wilsthorpe Roundabout), from Kingston Road to Moor Lane

Fraisthorpe:

Bridlington Road

Barmston: