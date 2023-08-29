Here are the road closures 'that may cause some disruption' in Bridlington during the Tour of Britain race
Stage three of the race will start from Goole’s central’s precinct at about 11.30am on Tuesday September 5, before racing through the East Riding’s towns and countryside and finishing opposite Beverley Racecourse at about 3.30pm.
To allow people to plan ahead, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has now revealed all the road closures that will be in place before, during and after the race.
To keep disruption to a minimum, most road closures will be on rolling basis, only staying in place for as long as they need to as the peloton makes its way along the route.
Signs will be erected along the route to advise road users that some delays should be expected, with approximate times.
There will be fixed closures at the start in Goole and the finish in Beverley, with some in place from the evening of Monday, 4 September, so the start events can be set up.
Councillor Anne Handley, leader of the council, said: “We are all so excited to be hosting an entire stage of the Tour of Britain here in the East Riding.
“To make this huge event happen, and to keep riders safe, there will be some road closures in place.
“We know this may cause some disruption, which is why we are letting everyone know early so they can plan.
“This is a huge event for the East Riding, and we want everyone across the county to embrace it and join us in making it an unforgettable one.”
Here are the road closures in and around Bridlington on September 5:
Kilham:
High Street, Kilham
Rudston (1:44pm):
High Street
Boynton Road
Boynton
High Street
Bridlington Road
Bridlington (1:59pm):
Easton Road
Well Lane Bypass (including Scarborough Road Roundabout)
Scarborough Road South
Street John Street
Quay Road (including Quay Road Roundabout), from Brett Street to Quay Road Roundabout
Station Avenue, from Quay Road Roundabout to Midway Avenue
Station Road
Hilderthorpe Road
South Cliff Road
South Marine Drive
Kingston Road
Kingsgate (inc. Kingsgate Roundabout and Wilsthorpe Roundabout), from Kingston Road to Moor Lane
Fraisthorpe:
Bridlington Road
Barmston:
Bridlington Road