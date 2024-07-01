Here is a full schedule of what is happening at the 165th edition of the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate next week
Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the show, which celebrates agriculture, food, farming and countryside, with traditional competitions and favourites as well as a host of brand new features for this year.
The Great Yorkshire Show 2024 will be the final one for current Show Director Charles Mills as he comes to the end of his tenure.
Charles said: “This will be a very special show for me personally as it will be my ninth and final show as Show Director.
"Be sure, it will be full of entertainment, superb competition and the best animals in the United Kingdom coming together to celebrate farming, food and agriculture.”
To buy tickets, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/
Here are some of the main highlights that visitors can look forward to:
TUESDAY, JULY 9
MAIN RING
08:00 – Ridden Hunters (Novices)
Followed by Ridden Hunter Championship
Followed by Ridden Hunter (Weights)
Followed by Ridden Hunter Championship
13:00 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Class 1)
Followed by Show Jumping - The William Hanson Stakes
15:00 – Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Team
15:30 – Heavy Horse Singles
16:30 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Class 2)
Followed by Show Jumping – Badsworth Stakes Accumulator
TOP SPEC WHITE ROSE RING
08:00 – Ridden Coloured Horses (HOYS)
13:15 – Course Build
13:45 – Open Working Hunters (HOYS)
15:45 – Novice Working Hunters
Followed by Championship
RIDINGS RING
08:00 – Shires
Followed by Clydesdales
12:30 – Irish Draught – Breeding
14:45 – Cleveland Bays
CATTLE RINGS
09:30 – Native Beef Breed classes (Top & Bottom Rings)
13:00 – Commercial Cattle classes (Bottom Rings)
PIG RINGS
09:00 – Modern Pig Breed Classes
15:00 – People’s Choice Competition
SHEEP RINGS
09:00 – MV Accredited & Non MV Sheep Breed Classes
09:00 – Wool Fleece Classes
GOAT RING
13:00 – Judging of Goatlings & Kids
GYS STAGE
11:00 – Helen Skelton
12:00 – Meet & Greet with Helen Skelton
14:00 – Helen Skelton
15:00 – Meet & Greet with Helen Skelton
OTHER COMPETITIONS
09:30 – Judging of Beagles – Doghounds
Followed by Junior Handler – Beagles
09:30 – Judging of Harriers – Doghounds
Followed by Junior Handler – Harriers
10:30 – Garden Show Competitions
14:15 – Judging of Beagles – Bitchhounds
14:15 – Judging of Harriers – Bitchhounds
15:30 – GYS Innovation Awards Ceremony
15:45 – YAS Awards followed by RABI/YAS Outstanding Contribution to Yorkshire Agriculture Award
All day – Shearing Competitions
10:30 – Cheese & Dairy Competition
All day – Honey Competition
All day – Forestry and Woodcraft
WEDNESDAY, JULY 10
MAIN RING
08:00 – Ring A: Irish Draught Ridden
Followed by Ring A: Ladies Side-Saddle (HOYS)
08:00 – Ring B: Small Hunter (HOYS)
Followed by Ring B: Riding Horses (HOYS)
10:45 – Scurry – Small Ponies
11:15 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build & Walk Show Jumping Class 3)
Followed by Show Jumping - International Stairway Competition
13:15 – Heavy Horse Pairs
14:15 – Scurry – Large Ponies
14:45 – Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Team
15:15 – Best Soldier Presentation
15:30 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Class 4)
Followed by Show Jumping – The Great Yorkshire Championship
TOP SPEC WHITE ROSE RING
08:00 – Ring A: Hunter Breeding & Hunter Youngstock
Followed by Ring A: Sport Horse Breeding
08:00 – Ring B: Riding Pony Breeding & Youngstock
Followed by Ring B: Veterans
13:00 – Ridden Cobs (HOYS) followed by Championship & SP53
15:00 – Ridden Maxi Cob (HOYS)
16:00 – Retrained Racehorse
RIDINGS RING
08:00 – Coloured Youngstock
09:30 – Shetlands
12:00 – New Forest
12:50 – Shetlands (Miniature)
14:20 – Donkeys
15:10 – Exmoors
16:00 – Dartmoors
CATTLE RINGS
09:30 – Continental Beef Breed classes (Top & Bottom Rings)
09:30 – Dairy Breed classes (Bottom Rings)
PIG RINGS
09:00 – Traditional Pig Breed Classes
SHEEP RINGS
09:00 – MV Accredited & Non MV Sheep Breed Classes
GOAT RING
08:00 – 1st inspection of Milking Goats
Followed by Milking in the former Goat ring (for the milking competition)
11:00 – Second inspection of the Milking Goats by the judge
Followed by Parade of prize winners (inspection production) & Best in Show
15:00 – People’s Choice Competition
07:45Future Farmers of Yorkshire Breakfast Meeting
GYS STAGE
11:00 – Adam Henson
12:00 – Meet & Greet with Adam Henson
14:00 – Adam Henson
15:00 – Meet & Greet with Adam Henson
OTHER COMPETITIONS
09:30 – Pigeons
09:30 – Judging of Foxhounds – Doghounds
11:00 – Tye Trophy Awards
14:15 – Judging of Foxhounds – Bitchhounds
14:15 – Judging of Foxhounds – Young Handlers
16.45 – John Boddy Timber Award Presentation
All day Shearing Competition
All day – Cheese
All day – Honey Competition (Honey Pavilion)
All day – Forestry and Woodcraft
All day – Wrought Ironwork Static & Live Competitions
THURSDAY, JULY 11
MAIN RING
08:00 – Ring A: Highlands
08:00 – Ring B: Connemara
08:00 – Ring C: Welsh A followed by Welsh B
08:00 – Ring D: Welsh C followed by Welsh D
11:00 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Classes 5)
Followed by Show Jumping – The Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Mini Major Whip Round
12:15 – Heavy Horse Teams
13:10 – Scurry Championship
13:30 – A Year in the Life of a Hound
13:50 – Cattle Parade (Beef & Commercial Breeds) & Final Judging of Blythewood Dairy Pairs
14:30 – In-Hand Supreme Championship
15:15 – Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Team
15:45 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Class 6)
Followed by Show Jumping – Ripon Select Foods Cock O’ The North Championship
TOP SPEC WHITE ROSE RING
08:00 – Ridden Mountain & Moorland Small Breeds (HOYS)
Followed by Welsh A
Followed by Welsh B
Followed by Small Breed Championship
10:00 – Ridden Mountain & Moorland Large Breeds (HOYS)
Followed by New Forest
Followed by Connemara
Followed by Highland
Followed by Welsh C
Followed by Welsh D
Followed by Fell
Followed by Dales
Followed by Large Breed Championship
Followed by Overall Championship
RIDINGS RING
08:00 – Fells
10:00 – Dales
14:00 – Mountain & Moorland First Ridden (HOYS)
Followed by Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein (HOYS)
Followed by Mountain & Moorland Mini Championship
CATTLE RINGS
09:30 – Beef Junior Championship (Top Rings)
Followed by Supreme Beef Championship (Top Rings)
Followed by Beef Interbreed Junior Group of 4 (Top Rings)
Followed by Beef Interbreed Senior Group of 4 (Top Rings)
09:30 – Dairy Young Handlers
Followed by Dairy Maiden Heifer Championships (Bottom Rings)
Followed by Dairy Preliminary judging of Blythewood (Bottom Rings)
Followed by Dairy Interbreed Group of 5 (Bottom Rings)
Followed by Dairy Exhibitor Bred Pairs Class (Bottom Rings)
Followed by Dairy Junior Championship (Bottom Rings)
Followed by Dairy Exhibitor Bred Championship (Bottom Rings)
Followed by Dairy Supreme Championship (Bottom Rings)
13:50 – Cattle Parade & Final judging of Blythewood Dairy Pairs (Main Ring)
PIG RINGS
09:00 – BPA Pig of the Year Qualifier
11:00 – Supreme Championship
14:00 – BPA Pig of the Year Final
Followed by Young Stock Handler Comptition
Followed by BPA Young Pig of the Year Qualifier
SHEEP RINGS
10:30 – Commercial Female Championship
Followed by MV Accredited Supreme Championship
Followed by Non Accredited Supreme Championship
Followed by Overall Supreme Championship
14:00 – Young Handlers (MV & Non MV)
GOAT RING
08:00 – Milking Competitions – Yorkshire Dairy Goats
15:00 – Novice Goat Handler Competitions
GYS STAGE
11:00 – Peter Wright – The Yorkshire Vet
12:00 – Meet & Greet with Peter Wright – The Yorkshire Vet
14:00 – Peter Wright – The Yorkshire Vet
15:00 – Meet & Greet with Peter Wright – The Yorkshire Vet
OTHER COMPETITIONS
09:00 – Poultry Classes
09:00 – Horseshoeing Competitions & Demos
10:00 – Working Terriers
15:30 – Student Awards (President’s Lawn)
Followed by Long Service Awards (President’s Lawn)
All day – Shearing Competition
All day – Cheese
All day – Forestry and Woodcraft
All day – Wrought Ironwork Static & Live Competitions
FRIDAY, JULY 12
08:00 – Ring A: Intermediate Show Riding Type (HOYS)
Followed by Championship
Followed by Intermediate Show Hunter (HOYS)
08:00 – Ring B: Traditional Cobs (TGCA)
Followed by Equine Rescue
11:30 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Class 7)
Followed by Show Jumping – The Great Yorkshire Challenge
13:25 – Heavy Horse Turnout Championship
14:00 – Grand Cattle Parade & Blythewood Beef Pairs Championship
15:00 – Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Team
15:30 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band
Followed by President’s Handover
16:00 – The Pony Club Games Display
17:50 – Closing Ceremony – the Yorkshire Volunteers Band
TOP SPEC WHITE ROSE RING
09:30 – Show Jumping Class 8 – Senior Newcomer 1.10m – First Round
10:00 – Show Jumping Class 9 – Senior 1.10m Open
12:30 – Show Jumping Class 10 – Senior Foxhunter 1.20m – First Round
RIDINGS RING
11:00 – Traditional Cobs (TGCA)
12:00 – Rescue Equine Class
CATTLE RINGS
09:30 – Beef Young Handlers (Bottom Rings)
Followed by Beef Preliminary Judging of Blythewood Beef Pairs (Top Rings)
Followed by Beef Breed Pairs Championship (Top Rings)
Followed by Beef Breed Groups Championship (Top Rings)
09:30 – Dairy Nation young Farmers Competitions (Bottom Rings)
11:00 – People’s Choice Competition (Bottom Rings)
14:00 – Cattle Parade & Final judging of Blythewood Beef Pairs
PIG RINGS
09:00 – Young Pig Interbreed Championship
Followed by Interbreed Pig Pair Classes
Followed by Interbreed Pig Group Classes
Followed by Champion of Champions
SHEEP RINGS
09:00 – Open Pair of Ewe Lambs (MV & Non MV)
Followed by Open Pair of Ewe Lambs – Championship
Followed by Open Pair of Tup Lambs (MV & Non MV)
Followed by Open Pair of Tup Lambs – Championship
Followed by Overall Pair of Lambs – Open Championship
Followed by Pairs (MV & Non Acc.) Championship
Followed by Overall Pairs Championship
Followed by Groups (MV & Non Acc.) Championships
Followed by Overall Groups Championships
13:30 – Wool on the Hoof (MV & Non Acc.)
GOAT RING
10:00 – Yorkshire Dairy Goats judging of Goatlings & Kids (in the pig ring)
Followed by Best in show (Pig Ring)
14:30 – Display of Pygmy Goats
GYS STAGE
11:00 – Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm
12:00 – Meet & Greet with Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm
14:00 – Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm
15:00 – Meet & Greet Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm
OTHER COMPETITIONS
10:30 – Bloodhounds & Draghounds
All day – Wrought Ironwork Static & Live Competitions
All day – Egg Classes
All day – Horseshoeing Competitions & Demos
For more information about the Great Yorkshire Show, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/
