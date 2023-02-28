Hopes northen lights may be visible again this evening after spectacular show illuminates Yorkshire Coast

Steve Sowerby managed to capture a beautiful shot of the stunning show and travelled from Driffield to Flamborough to witness the natural phenomenon.

Mr Sowerby said: "I saw them last year in November in Iceland and just was curious to see them again but in the UK.”

Flamborough was a hub of activity with many others visiting the coast, like Mr Sowerby, to watch the Northern Lights in action.

Flamborough had many patient visitors braving the blustery coast to get the glimpse the natural phenomenon.

Filey Country Park was also the place to be last night, with photographer Steve Bowden from Muston managing to capture some breath-taking shots.

The solar activity that causes the northern lights is expected to slow over Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Met Office Forecast. Therefore, tonight (Feb 28) could be the last chance to see the spectacle for a while.

The Met Office said: “The northern lights occur as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

"The distance to the aurora belt, compounded by light pollution or twilight, means it can be difficult for the naked eye to see the phenomenon clearly and it is often portrayed much brighter in pictures than it appears to the naked eye.

Filey Country Park was another fantastic place to watch the colourful lights dance across the Yorkshire Coast skies.

“Ideally, the lights will be best viewed away from any light pollution, in remote areas, facing the northern horizon - north facing coasts produce some of the best viewing locations.”

