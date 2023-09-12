The council have announced that the ever-popular summer bookings for chalets in Bridlington will go live on October 4.

This will cover all arrivals between May 18 and September 27, 2024.

In response to customer feedback, there will also be some improvements to the summer chalet hire for 2024:

For the 2024 Summer season, there will be Friday, Saturday, and Monday weekly arrival dates in all Bridlington locations.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daily hire will also be on offer at North Marine Drive chalets, as well as two more daily hire options at Princess Mary Promenade, taking the daily hire chalet total to 12.

For the very first time, for all Bridlington Chalet locations - tenants can now keep their chalet until 11pm on their last day of hire, free of charge. Keys will need to be returned using the new secure key boxes located at Coastal Services’ North and South offices.

There will also be no Key Deposits. Tenants can just collect their keys and go, meaning check-in will be quicker than ever before.

Coastal Services will be trialling a South Cliff check-in insead of the Coastal Services Office, for the weekly rentals. Keys can be collected at the South Cliff location between 1pm and 2pm.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “I know how popular these chalet bookings always are – it’s a massive part of the summer season in both Bridlington and Hornsea for many residents and visitors. The improvements for 2024 offer an even better package, too, and I look forward to another very successful launch of our chalet bookings.”

To make a reservation, go online from 8:30am on October 4 at: https://eastridingcoastandcountryside.campmanager.com/26483/Check-Availability/

It is highly advisable to book online, as last season peak hire dates sold out almost instantly. However, for those unable to book online, it is possible to call the Coastal Services office on 01262 678255.

Chalets booked via this method will be subject to availability and due to the anticipated high demand, will only be booked in real-time. No answerphone or email messages will be accepted or responded to.