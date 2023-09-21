IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos of incredible places to visit on the Yorkshire coast this October half term

Here is a selection of photos showing the best attractions along the Yorkshire coast’s ‘ultimate road trip’ - Route YC.

The new Route YC campaign is helping visitors explore a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire coast, including Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington, as well as Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.

From driving and sailing to bikes, hikes and wildlife-spotting, the team at Route YC is encouraging families to create their own outdoor adventure around the Yorkshire coast and countryside this October half term, as well as spend more time getting off the beaten track to discover what the region has to offer.

The focus of the campaign is on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism; cultural immersion and local experiences; adventure and outdoor activities; wellness and relaxation; and food and drink tourism.

Visit www.routeyc.co.uk for more information.

Things to do on the Yorkshire coast Marvel at Falling Foss waterfall. Set in beautiful woodlands just six miles from Whitby, this 30-foot waterfall is particularly impressive in autumn after rainfall with the cascading water framed by golden foliage. Nearby, visit the Hermitage, a cave carved from a huge boulder dating back to the 1700s and believed to have once been home to a local hermit.

Things to do on the Yorkshire coast Every evening from OCtober 21 to October 31, the gothic splendour of Whitby Abbey ruins will be bathed in dramatic illuminations.

Things to do on the Yorkshire coast At the Whitby Abbey Illuminations, visitors can discover more about the story of Dracula as Bram Stoker's story is brought to life before their eyes. Suitable for everyone. Booking essential.

Things to do on the Yorkshire coast The Drinking Dinosaur are awe-inspiring natural rock formations at Flamborough Head near Bridlington. Visitors can let off steam with a run or walk on the beautiful beaches nearby. Bridlington has two award winning sandy beaches, South Beach and North Beach, gorgeous in any weather.