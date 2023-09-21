IN PICTURES: Here are 17 photos of incredible places to visit on the Yorkshire coast this October half term
The new Route YC campaign is helping visitors explore a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire coast, including Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington, as well as Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.
From driving and sailing to bikes, hikes and wildlife-spotting, the team at Route YC is encouraging families to create their own outdoor adventure around the Yorkshire coast and countryside this October half term, as well as spend more time getting off the beaten track to discover what the region has to offer.
The focus of the campaign is on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism; cultural immersion and local experiences; adventure and outdoor activities; wellness and relaxation; and food and drink tourism.
Visit www.routeyc.co.uk for more information.